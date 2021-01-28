HARRISBURG (AP) - The state House has given its final approval to a proposal to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to give those who say they were victims of child sexual abuse a retroactive two-year "window" in which to file civil lawsuits, no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.

State representatives voted 187-15 Wednesday for the constitutional amendment, passing it in the second consecutive legislative session, as required. With another Senate vote, it can go before voters in May.

Child abuse lawsuit 'window' moves near referendum

'We've been in constant contact'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners insisted Wednesday they have been working closely with UPMC Northwest regarding vaccine distribution in Venango County.

Clarion, Venango counties see more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

'Good path forward'
'Good path forward'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.

Wolf defends progress, says state was left in lurch
Wolf defends progress, says state was left in lurch

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf defended Pennsylvania's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, saying it was left in the lurch by the Trump administration's overpromises and that a decentralized vaccine signup system should prove to be more efficient, as opposed to a centralized portal …

State works to resolve PEUC, PUA issues

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Biden signals boost
Biden signals boost

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Monday appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that the nation could soon be vaccinating 1.5 million Americans on average per day.

Cranberry schools face gloomy fiscal projection
Cranberry schools face gloomy fiscal projection

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Cranberry Area School District will squeak through the remaining fiscal year and break even despite hefty COVID-related expenses ranging from cyber school costs to a higher bill for sanitation and cleaning supplies.

Vaccine rollout is complex
Vaccine rollout is complex

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BUTLER - Clarion Hospital will opens its large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles building at the Clarion Mall, but - for now - it won't be for everyone.

Tri-county area adds 16 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

'I think the trial is stupid'

WASHINGTON (AP) - A growing number of Republican senators say they oppose holding an impeachment trial, a sign of the dimming chances that former President Donald Trump will be convicted on the charge that he incited a siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Tri-county has 51 cases over weekend

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Local support
Local support

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

More than 50 Venango County residents walked a mile loop in sub-freezing temperatures around Oil City on Saturday to raise awareness for the anti-abortion movement.

State to resume PEUC payments

HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.

'We are in a national emergency'

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden's ambitious opening bid, his $1.9 trillion American Rescue economic package, will test the new president's relationship with Congress and force a crucial choice between his policy vision and a desire for bipartisan unity.

Best bureaucracies
Best bureaucracies

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

FOXBURG - Local government offices are huge bureaucracies in large cities, but if one lives but in many small boroughs and townships the bureaucracy can be one person.

Tri-county reports 25 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count - this time more than 800 - to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.

Biden promises virus progress
Biden promises virus progress

WASHINGTON (AP) - With a burst of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that America's war on COVID-19 is under new command, promising an anxious nation progress to reduce infections and lift the siege it has endured for nearly a year.

Biden appeals for unity to take on crises
Biden appeals for unity to take on crises

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that "democracy has prevailed" and summoning American resilience and unity to confront the nation's confluence of crises.

'Remember all who we lost'
'Remember all who we lost'

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hours from inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden paused on what might have been his triumphal entrance to Washington Tuesday evening to mark instead the national tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic with a moment of collective grief for Americans lost.