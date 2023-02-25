HARRISBURG (AP) — Victims would be able to sue over otherwise outdated claims of child sexual abuse under two pieces of legislation passed Friday by the Pennsylvania House, but it’s unclear whether the state Senate will take them up.
The legislation to temporarily waive the statute of limitations for sex abuse crimes had been on the verge of going before voters for the final OK two years ago, when state officials bungled the required advertising of the previous version.
Oil City School Board members are expected to vote Monday whether to formally approve several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students since the fall of 2021.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security.
Two people were transported for emergency treatment after suffering “minor injuries” as the result of a house fire that broke out at 516 Central Ave. on Thursday afternoon, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as a “betrayal” during a visit to the village where residents and local leaders are increasingly frustrated more than two weeks after the disaster.
Several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that would be taught again to elementary and middle school students in the Oil City School District were revisited at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
A retired railroad official says trains that run through the Venango County area don’t carry toxic chemicals like the materials that were on the train that derailed and burned in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.
The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, announced Tuesday she is transitioning to a new role with the State System office as president-in-residence and chief executive officer for PennWest Investment.