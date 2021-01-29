Christianity on full display at riot sparks new dialogue

The riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has renewed debate around Christian nationalism, the melding of Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism. (AP file photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Christian imagery and rhetoric on view during this month's Capitol insurrection are sparking renewed debate about the societal effects of melding Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism.

The rioters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to federal charges against more than 130 people so far, included several people carrying signs with Christian messages, and video showed one man in a fur hat and horns leading others in a prayer inside the Senate chamber. They also included multiple current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement, as well as a West Virginia state lawmaker.

Crashes close down I-80
Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 from the Strattanville/Route 322 exit (Exit 70) to New Bethlehem/Route 66 (Exit 64) are closed due to multiple crashes involving tractor trailers.

OC Council approves demolition of several homes

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Property issues ranging from the demolition of several dilapidated houses to street paving and the acquisition of two city parks crowded the agenda at an Oil City Council meeting Thursday.

Big plans at museums
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.

Wolf will seek billions in budget

HARRISBURG (AP) - Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit and a clock running down on his time in office, Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania's huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance t…

Cases, nursing home deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.

Child abuse lawsuit 'window' moves near referendum

HARRISBURG (AP) - The state House has given its final approval to a proposal to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to give those who say they were victims of child sexual abuse a retroactive two-year "window" in which to file civil lawsuits, no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.

Cornplanter work
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Renovations are continuing in the Cornplanter Square building in downtown Oil City.

'We've been in constant contact'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners insisted Wednesday they have been working closely with UPMC Northwest regarding vaccine distribution in Venango County.

Clarion, Venango counties see more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

'Good path forward'
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.

Wolf defends progress, says state was left in lurch
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf defended Pennsylvania's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, saying it was left in the lurch by the Trump administration's overpromises and that a decentralized vaccine signup system should prove to be more efficient, as opposed to a centralized portal …

State works to resolve PEUC, PUA issues

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Cranberry schools face gloomy fiscal projection
  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Cranberry Area School District will squeak through the remaining fiscal year and break even despite hefty COVID-related expenses ranging from cyber school costs to a higher bill for sanitation and cleaning supplies.

Vaccine rollout is complex
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BUTLER - Clarion Hospital will opens its large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles building at the Clarion Mall, but - for now - it won't be for everyone.

Biden signals boost
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Monday appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that the nation could soon be vaccinating 1.5 million Americans on average per day.

Tri-county area adds 16 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Local support
  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

More than 50 Venango County residents walked a mile loop in sub-freezing temperatures around Oil City on Saturday to raise awareness for the anti-abortion movement.

'I think the trial is stupid'

WASHINGTON (AP) - A growing number of Republican senators say they oppose holding an impeachment trial, a sign of the dimming chances that former President Donald Trump will be convicted on the charge that he incited a siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Tri-county has 51 cases over weekend

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

State to resume PEUC payments

HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.

'We are in a national emergency'

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden's ambitious opening bid, his $1.9 trillion American Rescue economic package, will test the new president's relationship with Congress and force a crucial choice between his policy vision and a desire for bipartisan unity.

Clarion Hospital has site to give shots

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION - Clarion Hospital will open its first large-scale, COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles/Gordman's building near the Clarion Mall.

Best bureaucracies
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

FOXBURG - Local government offices are huge bureaucracies in large cities, but if one lives but in many small boroughs and townships the bureaucracy can be one person.

Tri-county reports 25 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count - this time more than 800 - to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.

Biden promises virus progress
Biden promises virus progress

WASHINGTON (AP) - With a burst of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that America's war on COVID-19 is under new command, promising an anxious nation progress to reduce infections and lift the siege it has endured for nearly a year.

