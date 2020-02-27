The Rev. Judy Lamb, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin, administers ashes to Mike Gardinier on the sidewalk near the corner of Liberty and West Park streets in Franklin on Wednesday. "Ashes to Go" is a multi-church effort that gives people who might not be able to make it to a service some time to pray and receive ashes. One passerby, Polly Deitz, of Titusville, was thankful as she stopped on her way to Pittsburgh. (By Richard Sayer)
The Rev. Judy Lamb, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin, administers ashes to Mike Gardinier on the sidewalk near the corner of Liberty and West Park streets in Franklin on Wednesday. "Ashes to Go" is a multi-church effort that gives people who might not be able to make it to a service some time to pray and receive ashes. One passerby, Polly Deitz, of Titusville, was thankful as she stopped on her way to Pittsburgh. (By Richard Sayer)
"Please come back," Ginny Snyder told people who attended the Ash Wednesday service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Franklin. Snyder has been attending the church since 1944. (By Richard Sayer)