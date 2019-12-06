Oil City's 19th annual Christmas Past celebration started Thursday with the lighting of the more than 40-year-old Christmas tree in Town Square.

Ken Fry, of Seneca, who donated the tree, said his family participated in a program in which they planted about 1,000 trees on their property. This one was close to his house and provided a nice shape for this year's tree, he said.

0
0
0
0
0