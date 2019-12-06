C.J. Ralph, 6, of Oil City, looks up at the tree in Oil City's Town Square Thursday night after it was officially lit up by the Rotary Club. The event kicked off this weekend's Christmas Past celebration in Oil City that continues today with activities starting at about 6 p.m. in the Central Avenue Plaza area. (By Richard Sayer)
Ken Fry, of Seneca, tells the crowd at Oil City's Light-Up Night about the history of the tree that his family donated to Oil City for use as this year's Christmas tree. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City's 19th annual Christmas Past celebration started Thursday with the lighting of the more than 40-year-old Christmas tree in Town Square.
Ken Fry, of Seneca, who donated the tree, said his family participated in a program in which they planted about 1,000 trees on their property. This one was close to his house and provided a nice shape for this year's tree, he said.