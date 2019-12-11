Oil City Second Presbyterian Church member Susan Wilkinson, left, worked Tuesday with fellow volunteers Shirley Stoltz, center, and Beverly Shaffer, right, to create the 6,000 Vial of L.I.F.E. packets that will be given to residents all over Venango County. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City Second Presbyterian Church member Susan Wilkinson, left, worked Tuesday with fellow volunteers Shirley Stoltz, center, and Beverly Shaffer, right, to create the 6,000 Vial of L.I.F.E. packets that will be given to residents all over Venango County. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks says the Vial of L.I.F.E. project will save lives. (By Richard Sayer)
The Vial of L.I.F.E. packets include a form to fill out with medical information and a sticker for the outside door to aid responders who are at a home to help. (By Richard Sayer)
The response to the simplest of emergency response projects has been "overwhelming and still growing," according to the group that is assembling Vial of L.I.F.E. packets.
"The reaction from people who get these is 'I wish I had had this earlier' and it usually involves an elderly parent," said Cynthia Moon, a member of the Second Presbyterian Church women's group that is sponsoring the program.