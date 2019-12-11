The response to the simplest of emergency response projects has been "overwhelming and still growing," according to the group that is assembling Vial of L.I.F.E. packets.

"The reaction from people who get these is 'I wish I had had this earlier' and it usually involves an elderly parent," said Cynthia Moon, a member of the Second Presbyterian Church women's group that is sponsoring the program.

