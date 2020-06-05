Church project helps kids succeed, serve community

Leann Felmlee-Brown of Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City finishes loading more than 60 backpacks filled with various personal hygiene products for local middle school and high school students. The collection is part of the church's ACTS (Aspire Children To Succeed) project to serve the community. (By Judith O. Etzel)
In the spirit of helping young people feel good about themselves, the ACTS (Aspire Children To Succeed) project at Oil City's Christ Episcopal Church is set to distribute 64 backpacks filled with personal care items.
"ACTS wants to help kids put their best foot forward and an important fact of achieving success in life is feeling good about one's self," said Leann Felmlee-Brown, worship leader at Christ Episcopal and ACTS coordinator. "It comes from the Book of Acts - we are today's disciples and through our actions, we are writing the next chapter."