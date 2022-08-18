NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the nation’s top public health agency on Wednesday announced a shake-up of the organization, saying it fell short responding to COVID-19 and needs to become more nimble.

The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — CDC leaders call it a “reset”— come amid criticism of the agency’s response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases.

Cheney's defeat end of an era for GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liz Cheney’s resounding primary defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party as well as her own family legacy, the most high-profile political casualty yet as the party of Lincoln transforms into the party of Trump.

Abramovic role keeps county 'punching above weight class'

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners took care of several matters during a shorter monthly meeting Tuesday, including acknowledging Commissioner Albert Abramovic as the new president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP).

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the …

3 die in 2-vehicle crash

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.

Venango gas prices under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline prices this week have returned to being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.32, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Proposed solar farm is a $30 million investment

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

Cypress Creek Renewables, a California-based solar energy production company, is looking to invest about $30 million in a solar energy farm in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Coming Monday: Venango County Fair

On the final day of the Venango County Fair, which also was "Autism Tough Day," it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.

Frogs jump for joy at Venango fair

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair continued Thursday, things were getting jumpy at the Scrubgrass Stage as contestants from as far as England participated in a frog jumping contest.

Abramovic elected president of CCAP

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic this week was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) during its annual conference and trade show in Lancaster County.

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

Sigel man among Camp Lejeune claimants

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — From August 1953 through December 1987, thousands of American men and women serving in the U.S. Marine Corps passed through Camp Lejeune or the adjacent Marine Corps Aviation Station.

Coming Wednesday: Camp Lejeune case

A Sigel man is among the claimants in the Camp Lejeune tainted-water case. The Clarion County Veterans Administration says "this is just starting" in terms of the number of local claimants.

Venango gas prices just above regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s run of gasoline prices being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.44, has come to an end after four consecutive weeks, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

First degree murder charge added in death of OC woman

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel is now being charged with first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was already facing in connection with the woman’s death.