WASHINGTON (AP) — With his sweeping domestic agenda on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, President Joe Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
Plans for an infrastructure bank, which would provide municipalities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by Venango County, has moved to the next level.
MENLO, Iowa (AP) — With inflation at a 40-year high, President Joe Biden journeyed to corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce a modest step aimed at trimming gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations by waiving rules that restrict ethanol blending.
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off smoke grenades and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn, wounding at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.
No one was injured in a fire that was accompanied by multiple explosions at Heath Oil on Route 8, just outside of Barkeyville, early Tuesday morning, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., sales of window coverings at Halcyon Shades quickly went dark. So the suburban St. Louis business did what hundreds of other small manufacturers did: It pivoted to make protective supplies, with help from an $870,0…
CLARION — Clarion University basketball player Neely Whitehead was honored as recipient of the John S. Shropshire Award during the school’s 48th Annual Multicultural Student Recognition dinner at the Gemmel Student Center on Saturday evening.
The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.
Today's edition of Parade magazine contains a feature story on actor Nicolas Cage. He talks about his upbringing as "a Hollywood kid" and his eclectic acting career. Cage's newest film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," comes to theaters April 22. Parade can be found at TheDerrick.c…
BROOKVILLE — Students in Clarion University’s Frederick Douglass Fellowship program found out that just because someone is a judge does not mean they are above the law, regardless of how unjust the law appears to be.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy faces plenty of threats: War in Ukraine, high grocery bills, spiking gasoline prices, splintered supply chains, the lingering pandemic and rising interest rates that slow growth.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his promised effort to diversify the high court.
