Clarion Borough, Township will appeal census count

CLARION — Clarion Borough and Clarion Township might get a “do-over” on the 2020 census count that showed population drops taking both municipalities under important funding thresholds.
In October, the U.S. Census Bureau notified both municipalities their respective populations have dropped below 4,000. That means neither municipality qualifies as an “entitlement community” for the Community Block Development Grant program.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation honored a Venango County maintenance employee for going above and beyond to provide service to two people stranded on the side of the road in Warren County.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state election official is warning that the 2022 primary election may have to be delayed as a group of voters asked the state’s highest court to pick a new map of congressional districts if Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers fail to agree on one soon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
When the news came out that Pennsylvania had lost population in the last census, the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives had to brace itself knowing representation will be reduced from 18 to 17 members.
Since the U.S. House select committee was formed to investigate the events that took place before, during and after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the panel and its work has been in and out of the news for nearly a year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress …
BROOKVILLE — The state’s plan to toll nine bridges on interstate highways, including the North Fork bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County, met with criticism on Wednesday night in Brookville.
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been appointed by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, which was created when Judge Robert Boyer retired in April.
