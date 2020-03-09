Hunter Stom accepts the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of his late father, Randall Stom, during the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry's annual awards dinner Saturday at Clarion University. (By Randy Bartley)
Donna and Tim Cochran receive the Douglas L. Sharrar Volunteer of the Year award during the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry's annual awards dinner Saturday at Clarion University. (By Randy Bartley)
Laura Miller, right, and Tracy Rapp, from the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, receive the Business Education Partner of the Year Award during the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry's annual awards dinner Saturday at Clarion University. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion County YMCA director Jesse Kelley accepts the Economic Development award during the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry's annual awards dinner Saturday at Clarion University. (By Randy Bartley)
Matt Kaye accepts the 2019 Citizen of the Year award during the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry's annual awards dinner Saturday at Clarion University. (By Randy Bartley)
