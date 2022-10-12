Clarion County commissioners received a preview of the county’s proposed 2023 budget on Tuesday.
County budget director Rose Logue said she has been meeting with department heads to gather their input and needs before formulating the spending plan.
Clarion County commissioners received a preview of the county’s proposed 2023 budget on Tuesday.
County budget director Rose Logue said she has been meeting with department heads to gather their input and needs before formulating the spending plan.
The Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference kicked off Tuesday at Drake Well Museum with a number of global and local experts, industry practitioners and leaders discussing what a successful American energy security policy would look like.
A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state’s mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn’t change her agency’s guidance about counting them.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table.
The Pink Splash For The Cure returns to Franklin’s Fountain Park tonight for its 15th anniversary of raising funds to support Kirtland Cancer Foundation.
Though it got off to a damp start on Friday with rain, Applefest this year still brought plenty of joy and a larger crowd each day to downtown Franklin.
The final touches are being put on the renovated interior of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, which will reopen for services this weekend.
A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.
Just like one year ago, the goat that gained a bit of a celebrity following was in town and once again proved to be difficult to locate.
Chilly temperatures had folks blowing on their hands on Saturday morning, and some of the vendors were uncertain about the effect that gray skies could have on Applefest attendance. But by afternoon, the sun was out amid blue skies and crowds converged on downtown Franklin.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.
Jim “J.R.” and Kathy Rogers are stepping away after 36 years from their longtime Rogers’ Gym operation and handing off ownership to a couple of their coaches at the gym.
Neither rain nor cold nor dark of cloud could stop the festive spirit from descending upon downtown Franklin yesterday on the first day of Applefest.
Oil City School District has been looking into a dangerous crossing on Plummer Street in Oil City.
Experts, industry leaders and current and former officials will convene in the Oil Region National Heritage Area next week for the inaugural Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference.
Kids who come with their parents to Venango County polling places for the Nov. 8 general election will also have a chance to vote — on a kids ballot.
The billy goat that gallivanted through the Franklin area last fall, thwarting numerous capture attempts before finally being caught, is back — but this time, for a “Good” cause.
Rocky Grove High School sophomores and juniors put down their books Thursday and went out into the community to do some volunteer work during Rocky Grove Gives Back Day.
Four individuals were inducted into the Franklin High School Hall of Fame on Thursday in the 11th year of the ceremony.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key …
Community members got a chance to hang out with local law enforcement officers over a cup of coffee Wednesday morning on National Coffee With A Cop day.
Franklin’s wildly popular Applefest, which draws as many as 100,000 people to the city’s downtown each year, will celebrate its 39th year this weekend.
In response to ongoing controversy surrounding the issue, Franklin City Council discussed a possible ordinance outlawing LED signs in the city’s historic district during the panel’s meeting Monday.
Oakland Township crash
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area basically didn’t budge compared with the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.89, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A local group affiliated with the Set Free Movement, an organization working against human trafficking, will hold a meeting Saturday to address the issue in this area and “link arms with people in the community.”
A once vacant room in Rocky Grove High School is continuing to operate as a thrift-store-like closet that provides a valuable resource for students.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has represented his legislative district since 2011. However, redistricting will give a different look to it than he’s been accustomed to after this year’s election — much of it involving a big chunk of the western portion of Venango County.
Oil City head football coach Dan York was publicly censured by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 on Monday for comments he made regarding the officiating in the Oilers' loss to Northwestern on Sept. 23.
The day could not have been more beautiful at the Two Mile Run County Park fishing pier for a bench dedication ceremony in memory of Roger Jenkins, a longtime Franklin letter carrier who passed away in January.
The Franklin pedestrian safety committee met Monday in city council chambers to hear a safety report on the intersections of Washington Crossing with Elk and Liberty streets.
BROOKVILLE — Krista Uhrin loves cats and coffee, so it made perfect sense for her to open a business that satisfies both passions — and at the same time helps to find permanent homes for the cats.
A Cooperstown man and woman are facing charges, including a third-degree murder charge against the woman, in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy who died in July of a fentanyl overdose.
Two Mile Run County Park, often called a hidden gem in Venango County, might not be so hidden anymore as the number of visitors to the park grew over COVID and has remained steady since.
CLARION — As the nine-day Autumn Leaf Festival wrapped up Sunday after it had its share of unsettled weather, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker reflected on how weather “is always a factor” in the festival’s success.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets.