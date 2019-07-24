CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday formally adopted a disaster declaration after the flash flood that hit the area Friday night into Saturday morning.
Denny Logue, the county's Emergency Management Agency's operations and training officer, said local EMA coordinators were still assessing the damage and that he did not expect those totals until Friday.
"A lot of the supervisors are still out inspecting their roads and bridges," he said.
Logue said he has received disaster declarations from New Bethlehem and Hawthorn Boroughs, and Salem, Beaver, Redbank, Porter and Elk townships. Logue said he anticipates receiving additional declarations from two more townships.
"Roads that we know for sure are closed (as of Tuesday) are Porter Mills, Old State Road in Salem Township and Spook Hollow," he said.
And, Logue said, Redbank Elementary in New Bethlehem, which sits alongside Leisure Creek, has "a lot of uninsured damage."
Logue said the National Weather Service recorded up to 3 inches of rain in that area within two hours.
"Some of the people who lived down there told us it was more like three and one-half inches," he said. "To my knowledge there is only one person who has been displaced. That is the only person that I know of as of this morning.
Logue said once his agency has the amount of uninsured damage, that information can be submitted to the state.
"Then they will do with it what they need to do," he said. "It may be one or two weeks before we get all of the numbers in. That is on their time schedule; not mine."
According to Logue, a representative from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will visit the area this week.
Commissioner Ted Tharan said he and state Rep. Donna Oberlander viewed the damage about three hours after sunrise on Saturday.
"I was in awe of the power of the water and how fast it can rise," Tharan said. "The first responders were amazing."
Commissioner Ed Heasley said the northern section of the county received damage from high winds. He said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the power companies were out opening the roads and restoring power.
Some electrical customers, he said, were without power until Sunday afternoon.
"We all criticize PennDOT, but they need a pat on the back for what they did this weekend," Heasley said. "They did an outstanding job."