Primary season opens in Clarion County

Clarion County elections office workers Laura O’Neil, interim director Cindy Callihan and Bobby Wilk prepare petition packets Tuesday for prospective candidates.

 By Randy Bartley

The 2023 election season officially opened Tuesday in Clarion County.

Tuesday was the first day candidates in the county could pick up a petition for an office, and the petitions can be circulated starting Feb. 14 for the May 16 primary election.

