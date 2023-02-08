The 2023 election season officially opened Tuesday in Clarion County.
Tuesday was the first day candidates in the county could pick up a petition for an office, and the petitions can be circulated starting Feb. 14 for the May 16 primary election.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The 2023 election season officially opened Tuesday in Clarion County.
Tuesday was the first day candidates in the county could pick up a petition for an office, and the petitions can be circulated starting Feb. 14 for the May 16 primary election.
Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The 2023 election season officially opened Tuesday in Clarion County.
(Editor’s note: The following story is a first-person account from Leigh-Anne Williams of Franklin, who does some freelance photography work for the newspaper, about her adventures Saturday participating in the Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park.)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden exhorted Republicans over and again Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address meant to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.
Venango County commissioners hired a new human services director and heard an update on the primary election at their meeting Tuesday.
The results of a city-wide recreational assets survey sent out last September were presented to Franklin City Council on Monday night.
Franklin muralist Deac Mong won the People’s Choice award at the Nature Art Showcase and Sale held Friday and Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
After coming to town with grand ideas for “bringing back Oil City” about two years ago and buying up buildings, then going silent, a New Jersey software developer is now being cited for leaving his downtown buildings to rot for two years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million after no one beat the odds and won the top prize in Saturday night’s drawing.
Temperatures in the 20s and (mostly) bright sunshine combined Saturday to make nearly-perfect conditions for viewing sparkling ice sculptures as people of all ages strolled through Fountain Park for Franklin On Ice.
Castibelle Schweinfurth said she “felt great” about the amount of support she gathered for hockey icon Steve Carlson at Iron Furnace Coffee in Franklin on Saturday.
Oil City’s Main Street Program is visible around town and in the news quite a bit because of the program’s many projects and activities that are a constant benefit to the community.
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count will take place later this month, and the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, is encouraging area bird lovers to participate.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No, it’s not lottery deja vu.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials.
Franklin On Ice returns for its 27th year today, bringing with it the cold temperatures to keep its ice sculptures frozen and the snow on the ground for festival goers to enjoy.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S.
The coldest time of year can’t dampen the warm-heartedness of a Franklin girl who is organizing an event Saturday to encourage a hockey and 1970s pop culture icon who is recovering from surgery.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter during Thursday’s festive Groundhog Day celebration.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard from maintenance foreman Doug Freer during their monthly meeting Wednesday about prices for a 10-ton 2025 Mack truck that would take about two years to be delivered.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep c…
Oil City Redevelopment Authority members had many railroad-related questions for Carl Belke, retired president of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, at their meeting Wednesday.
PennWest Clarion will celebrate the grand opening of The Clarion Store in its former space on the ground floor of the Gemmell Student Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
An Oil City couple is facing charges after their five children were found living in filthy conditions in their home after a several month investigation.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order aimed at reducing long wait times for professional applicants seeking to enter their fields in Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.
High school students who participate in the Venango County eAcademy braved the cold Tuesday to tour Jones Hardwood and the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) in Franklin.
Original art items prepared by 71 artists will be featured at the annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale on Friday and Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
A Summerville man has been charged with criminal homicide for fatally shooting a Limestone Township resident early Sunday morning in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority.
The executive director for Community Ambulance Service confirmed Monday that three people were injured Saturday when an ambulance service vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 8 in Cornplanter Township.
Relief from the winter doldrums is in sight this weekend as the popular Franklin On Ice festival returns to Franklin on Saturday.
It has become a common theme in Marienville — Winterfest without snow.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”
Three members of the Army Corps of Engineers addressed a town hall meeting Thursday evening in Cranberry Township regarding mitigation of flooding along two creeks in the township.
The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
About three weeks ago, Scott Walters, a 1969 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, attended a basketball game at his alma mater to not only watch the players, but also to watch the officials assigned to the contest.
Oil City artist CJ Hurley, of Century Arts Fine Art & Design Studio, has recently had a painting accepted into an exhibition in Portland, Oregon.
Oil City Council members were updated again Thursday on the upcoming East Second Street project, among other matters.