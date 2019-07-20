NEW BETHLEHEM — For Brett Bussard and his family, the flash flood Friday night nearly had tragic consequences.
The family lived in a mobile home between Route 66 and Leisure Creek, which is next to the family business: Full Throttle X-Treme.
Just after midnight, Bussard's father, Denny, thought he would walk from his house to see if his son and his family were OK.
Denny Bussard said he knew there was a problem when he waded across Route 66 in waist-deep water.
When he reached his son's house, the family couldn't open the door and was trapped inside. Denny Bussard said his son smashed the front windows and tried to hand his 7-year-old daughter, Piper, out to him.
“I told him I didn’t think I could handle her,” Denny Bussard.
Brett Bussard crawled out of the window and his 18 year-old son, Cody, handed his sister to his father.
Cody Bussard crawled out, leaving only Brett Bussard's wife, Brandy, inside the mobile home.
“When she tried to get out, the water took her and she went under,” Denny Bussard said. “Cody was able to grab her and pull her up. It was close.”
How "close" became clear Saturday morning.
Leisure Creek had swept the mobile home off of its anchors and moved it about 12 feet. The home became lodged against the business and a metal outbuilding.
Next door to Full Throttle was a metal storage facility. When the water poured through, four of the units had the siding peeled back. Swept away with the water was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, an ATV, a Volkswagen engine and household items ranging from a ceramic crock to a dresser.
Edward Lassich, of Mayport, had items stored in the structure.
“I am lucky if I have even half of what was stored in there,” he said.
Lassich said he collected midlevel items, and only a few items were salvaged.
Holding up a chessboard, he said, “This survived intact. It’s strange.”
Just across Route 66, Kevin Golier was assessing the damage at the Air/Tak shop.
“We had water 2 feet deep in here; so everything below that level is pretty much gone,” he said, which included welders, boxes and small parts. “We have only been here since February."
Veterinarian Jack Drummond, owner of Drummond Animal Hospital, has seen four floods in that area. An unnamed tributary to Leisure Creek flooded his building.
“We moved the dogs to the second floor,” he said.
Other businesses received various degrees of damage.
Reports indicated several Redbank Township residents were displaced. The Red Cross was notified. No injuries were reported.
A number of roads were closed Saturday morning, including:
— Olean Trail to South Reidsburg in Porter Township.
— Curllsville Road, where it intersects with Route 861 due to a bridge being out.
— Oak Grove Road in Elk Township, just off Mong Road.
— Town Run Road, Middle Run Road and Brookville Street in Redbank Township.
Damage was also reported to the Redbank Valley Trail between Summerville and New Bethlehem.
There were additional reports of flooded basements and trees down in the New Bethlehem area.