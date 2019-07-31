CLARION - Residents of Clarion County affected by the recent flooding may get a break - at least on their taxes.
Clarion County solicitor Christy Logue on Tuesday explained the "Catastrophic Assessment Appeal" procedure, saying people affected by the July 19-20 flood might apply for a reduction in their county taxes. The applications must be submitted before the end of January.
Logue said she wasn't certain if the appeal extended to municipalities.
In a prepared statement, the Clarion County commissioners said, "Our job as a public official is to serve the public and there is no greater need than during a disaster. If you own real property in Clarion County consisting of a residence or business structure that sustained more than 50 percent catastrophic damages, we may be able to save you some money."
The commissioners explained a catastrophic loss means any loss to mine subsidence, fire, flood or other natural disasters that affects the physical state of the real property and which exceeds 50 percent of the market value of the real property prior to the loss. This provision applies only to the structure itself and not personal property.
Property owners must fill out the one-page application and file the appeal in person or by mail to the Board of Assessment Appeals, Clarion County Assessment Office, 421 Main St., Suite 20, Clarion, 16214.
A representative from the Assessment Office will inspect the property to determine the extent of the damage. The Board of Appeals will review the information. The board will either approve or disapprove the appeal.
"We realize this will never offset the traumatic experience you have suffered but any money saved can be put to better use in your hands," said the commissioners letter.
For additional information, call (814) 226-4000, ext. 2300.
Meanwhile, assessors are examining damage caused by the flash flood, and Commissioner Ted Tharan said the cost totals from damage would probably not be available for another two weeks.
"They are out every day assessing the damage," Tharan said. "The total is going to be huge.
"Once we have the total, we can submit to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for their review."
The county and several municipalities, including New Bethlehem, issued disaster declarations, which may allow the county and the municipalities to gain state aid.
The heavy rains caused Leisure Run, a tributary of Redbank Creek, to overflow its banks. There was heavy damage to several businesses along Route 66, including Char Val Candy, Drummond Veterinary Hospital, Full Throttle, Air/Tak and a storage facility.
In New Bethlehem, Redbank Valley Primary School was damaged and several houses in that area had significant losses.
Redbank Valley Trail, just north of New Bethlehem, also was heavily damaged.