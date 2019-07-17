CLARION - It will soon be moving day for Clarion County, again.
On Tuesday, Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan announced the county would be vacating the old Clarion Ford dealership building in the borough.
"We received a letter from the owners of the building on July 10 stating they had found a buyer for the building," Tharan said. "We had the right of first refusal, but we did not want to get in the way of a commercial venture."
Tharan said the county could have matched the price offered by the unnamed buyers, but elected not to do so.
"It was a question of what is good for Clarion County or what is good for the county of Clarion," he said. "If this brings jobs into the area that is best for the county."
The county will be forced to find space for equipment and other items within 30 days of the receipt of the letter. The commissioners earlier discussed the possibility of converting the building into storage for county records.
Those records are currently being stored in the old county jail. The record books, many of them more than a century old, are secured in the old jail cells. Locked behind iron bars, the records are safe from theft but are subject to the ravages of temperature and humidity, as the old cellblocks are not climate controlled.
Although many of the old records have been digitalized for the convenience of the public, the county must retain the original records.
In an earlier interview, Tharan said the county has been "banking the money" over the past year to address the storage problem.
For the immediate future, the county has no plans, and no home, for the records.