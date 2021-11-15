Kaitlyn Nevel, left, owner of Michelle’s Cafe in Clarion, and attorney Christy Logue, (with her dog “Max”), bought benches that had been used in the large courtroom at the Clarion County Courthouse. Nevel will use a bench at her restaurant and Logue will place her bench at her new Main Street office.
SHIPPENVILLE — A bit of history and a lot of other stuff was sold Saturday during part two of Clarion County’s surplus auction sale.
Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan acted as the auctioneer for the sale of the 161 items. Those items included solid wood benches from the county courtroom, the chairs from the jury box, snow blowers, lawn mowers, two cars and even a pair of very large GIS printers.
If there were any question as to whether local residents would cut back on meat consumption as a result of the national spike in prices, the answer became clear during a recent afternoon at Main Street Market in Polk.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge heard conflicting descriptions of the state’s education funding as a trial began Friday in a lawsuit designed to compel lawmakers to funnel more money to schools in lower income areas.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that.
During the most recent meeting of Leadership Venango, a group organized by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to help local professionals hone their leadership skills, the group focused on communication and project management skills.
The sun shone between the clouds and the weather was unseasonably warm and pleasant Thursday morning as about 50 people gathered to honor veterans during a Veterans Day program in front of the World War I memorial at Oil City’s Central Avenue Plaza.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal.
Colleagues and family of Glen Mohnkern, a lifelong Oil City resident and longtime managing editor at The Derrick who died last year, have spent the last several months discussing how they could best honor his memory and legacy in the community he loved.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”
NEW YORK (AP) — With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate who is widely expected to run for governor in next year’s election, has begun inviting donors and others to an announcement next Thursday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.