CLARION — Clarion County had the sale of the century on Tuesday morning.
The county commissioners, during their meeting, opened sealed bids for cars, buses, real estate and miscellaneous items that total, unofficially, well over $300,000.
The Venango County Historical Society is now featuring an exhibit of photos and memorabilia from the old Monarch Park that provides a snapshot of what local people did for fun 100 years ago.
Mask mandate concerns were on the mind of a few attendees at Monday’s Franklin School Board meeting.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The members of the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) have requested voluntary, nonbinding arbitration from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation in the continuing labor impasse in that school district.
This year’s general election is a little more than a month away, and preparations are underway at the Venango County election office.
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Brayden Rea.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Monday unveiled sweeping changes to the conduct of elections through a proposed constitutional amendment, the latest turn in a partisan power struggle over elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s claims that last year…
Concerns about racism continue to plague Franklin School District, and about 30 people attended Monday’s school board meeting to share their thoughts on the matter.
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.
Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
Oktoberfest returned to Marienville, a little early this year, much to the delight of the hundreds of people who attended the three-day event.
Venango County, Cranberry Township and Sugarcreek Borough are in the process of submitting applications for 2021 Community Development Block Grant funds from the state.
CLARION — Critical race theory (CRT) has been the subject of debate in many school districts nationwide, and that same debate continued during a forum held last week by the Constitution Party of Clarion County.
Chaplain Sandy Lewis, chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, led the inaugural Firefighter Memorial and Honor Service Sunday afternoon.
UPMC physicians conducted a Zoom meeting Friday to address questions about the latest guidance from the government regarding booster doses of the COVID vaccine.
An Oil City man enjoys bringing a different perspective to pictures of Oil City — aerial views that showcase the beauty of the area.
Nancy O’Toole has been a resident of Polk State Center for 56 years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. launched a campaign to offer boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans on Friday even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated.
A joint homecoming parade for Oil City and Cranberry high schools marched down Oil City’s West First Street Thursday night to fanfare from the Oil City High School marching band.
Oil City Council members learned Thursday the city has received a grant for improvements at Justus Park, including the replacement of the bandshell.
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday unanimously approved the appointment of Regina DeLoe to a vacant seat on the township’s zoning hearing board.
Fire departments are like families, according to Sandy Lewis, who is the chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department.
Franklin police investigate suicide
NEW BETHLEHEM — Both sides in the continuing labor dispute in the Redbank Valley School District will be back at the table tonight for another negotiating session.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members received an in-depth update at their meeting Tuesday about several home rehab programs in the county.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year during a hearing Wednesday prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the…
Community-based care providers in the Oil Region are able to meet many Polk State Center residents’ housing needs, says one CEO, but their care needs are going to be harder to meet.
The goat that has been wandering about the Franklin and Sugarcreek areas since early this month has been caught.
Volunteers in the Court Appointed Special Advocates program in Venango County say the opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of children in need keeps them going.
HERSHEY (AP) — Pennsylvania’s network of vaccine providers is ready to deliver booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as federal authorities sign off, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee discussed two major issues at its meeting Tuesday — housing development and the Cranberry Mall.
The Oil City Library was a good place for several area residents to spend the day Tuesday.
HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.
How to create and maintain as much normalcy for students as possible — while remaining safe during a pandemic — continued to be a major talking point at Valley Grove School Board’s work session Monday.
An Oil City High School student and two parents of Oil City students spoke at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting and voiced their opposition to the mask mandate currently in place at all K though 12 schools in Pennsylvania.
An 11-year-old Clarion County girl spent her Labor Day weekend washing quads, bikes and UTVs in the hot sun for charity.
For her 65th birthday, Oil City resident Patty Swacha asked her family for 65 cards.
