The demolition of the three-story Hahne Building on Main Street in Clarion Borough continued Tuesday. Workers at the top of the eastern wall of the building carefully removed fire damaged bricks. Neiswonger Construction of Strattanville was in charge of the demolition.
The Hahne Building in Clarion Borough was erected in the 1880s. It was formerly known as the Kribbs building, and in the late 1880s the Second National Bank of Clarion occupied the lower level. The building then housed an insurance office in the 1920s.
The demolition of the three-story Hahne Building on Main Street in Clarion Borough continued Tuesday. Workers at the top of the eastern wall of the building carefully removed fire damaged bricks. Neiswonger Construction of Strattanville was in charge of the demolition.
The Hahne Building in Clarion Borough was erected in the 1880s. It was formerly known as the Kribbs building, and in the late 1880s the Second National Bank of Clarion occupied the lower level. The building then housed an insurance office in the 1920s.
The four-alarm fire early Sunday morning that destroyed the 140-year-old Hahne Building at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue in Clarion Borough broke the peace of Easter Sunday.
The fire is out but the town is still reeling from the loss of the iconic structure, which housed longtime business community staple Bob’s Subs, the Community Learning Workshop and several upstairs apartments.
Polk State Center staff members have been frustrated over what they have described as uncertainty surrounding the closing date of the facility and when its residents will be transferred to the care of Pittsburgh-area based Verland Community Living Arrangements.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will seek a fourth term in office, bringing the power of incumbency and unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party’s defense of a seat in a critical presidential battleground state.
The arrest last week of David Allen Bosley on homicide and other charges in connection with the death of Suzette Nellis in Oil City’s West End where they both lived brought some relief to the community.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America” and he did not rule out defying the judge’s order if necessary.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.
Ronnie Beith's memorial service at 6 p.m. today will be livestreamed on the website of Christ United Methodist Church and on Spectrum Cable channel 1024, said the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, lead pastor of Christ United Methodist, who is officiating the ceremony.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.