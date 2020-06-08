Clarion Area High School Class of 2020 president and valedictorian Rachael Howard was presented with a balloon in school colors during the promenade along Main Street. The black and orange balloons were later released. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion Area High School graduate Amanda Jo Maddus waves to her friends and family during the motorcade procession along Liberty Street in Clarion on Sunday. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion Area High School graduate Victoria Vega poses under a lamp post on Clarion's Main Street that bears her banner. There was a banner for each of the seniors. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion Area High School Class of 2020 president and valedictorian Rachael Howard was presented with a balloon in school colors during the promenade along Main Street. The black and orange balloons were later released. (By Randy Bartley)