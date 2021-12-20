Four year-old Gayley Call, of Clarion, places her hand over her heart just like her father, Chris, as the national anthem plays during the Wreaths Across America commemoration on Saturday at Clarion Cemetery.
Cool temperatures and a steady rain did not deter about 150 people from attending the Wreaths Across America commemoration on Saturday at Clarion Cemetery.
“If anyone questions the dedication of the people in Clarion County, all they have to do is look around here today,” said Richard Weaver, who lost his son when the USS Stark, according to reports, was struck by two Iraqi missiles as the ship was on patrol in the Persian Gulf amid the Iran-Iraq War in 1987.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress …
BROOKVILLE — The state’s plan to toll nine bridges on interstate highways, including the North Fork bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County, met with criticism on Wednesday night in Brookville.
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been appointed by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, which was created when Judge Robert Boyer retired in April.
The Venango County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the 2022 county budget, which doesn’t include a tax increase and allows for larger than anticipated increases in county employees’ salaries.
CHICAGO (AP) — As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, Americans’ worries about infection are again on the rise, but fewer say they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: “Duck and cover.”
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas that was created when Robert Boyer retired in April.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania nursing homes say they are coping with dire staffing shortages that have forced many of them to stop accepting new residents, which in turn is preventing hospitals jammed with COVID-19 patients from discharging those who require lower levels of care.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania school children was thrown out by the state Supreme Court on Friday, raising the prospect that at least some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering.