Clarion Hospital has site to give shots

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden's ambitious opening bid, his $1.9 trillion American Rescue economic package, will test the new president's relationship with Congress and force a crucial choice between his policy vision and a desire for bipartisan unity.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With a burst of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that America's war on COVID-19 is under new command, promising an anxious nation progress to reduce infections and lift the siege it has endured for nearly a year.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris broke the barrier that has kept men at the top ranks of American power for more than two centuries when she took the oath Wednesday to hold the nation's second-highest office.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that "democracy has prevailed" and summoning American resilience and unity to confront the nation's confluence of crises.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Hours from inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden paused on what might have been his triumphal entrance to Washington Tuesday evening to mark instead the national tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic with a moment of collective grief for Americans lost.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Even as it struggles to deliver shots into arms, Pennsylvania is expanding initial eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include people age 65 and over as well as younger people with serious health conditions that put them at higher risk, state health officials announced …
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden will take the stage for his inaugural address Wednesday at perhaps the most difficult starting point for a president since Franklin Roosevelt began his first term by assuring a nation scarred by the Great Depression that "we have nothing to fear bu…
Students in the Cranberry Area School District will continue in the hybrid model - a combination of virtual and in-person learning - for the next few weeks. It is a plan that will be reviewed every two weeks to determine if it should change back to all remote or move forward into in-classroo…
NEW YORK (AP) - Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of American states as a winter surge pushes the overall toll toward 400,000 amid warnings that a new, highly contagious variant is taking hold.
A sudden jump in the number of COVID-19 cases last week at the state prison near Marienville is both alarming and explainable, according to an official with the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association.
Small groups of right-wing protesters - some of them carrying rifles - gathered outside heavily fortified statehouses around the country Sunday, outnumbered by National Guard troops and police brought in to prevent a repeat of the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol. As darkness fell, …
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pledged Friday to boost supplies of coronavirus vaccine and set up new vaccination sites to meet his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days. It's part of a broader COVID strategy that also seeks to straighten out snags in testing and ensure mi…
MEXICO CITY (AP) - The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday, crossing the threshold amid a vaccine rollout so immense but so uneven that in some countries there is real hope of vanquishing the outbreak, while in other, less-developed parts of the world, it seems a far-off dream.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is likely to start after Joe Biden's inauguration, and the Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, is telling senators their decision whether to convict the outgoing president over the Capitol riot will be a "vote of conscience."
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Saying the nation faces "a crisis of deep human suffering," President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the prolonged econom…
The first regular meeting in 2021 for the Cranberry Township supervisors focused on an old topic - the devastation caused by severe flash flooding in the summer of 2019 along two small meandering streams in the township.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A few hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be brought in to protect the state Capitol and other potential targets of unrest and violence in the week ahead, authorities said Thursday.