Clarion-Limestone plans Jan. 11 hybrid reopening

CLARION TOWNSHIP — The Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan — with certain modifications — used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
The plan, proposed by board member Nathaniel Parker, will have the district return to a blended instruction model, with the district providing in-person, synchronous (live, online) and asynchronous (recorded, downloadable) instruction.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected early next week, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.
A Cleveland-based biotechnology company co-founded by a former Franklin resident has launched a groundbreaking clinical study to evaluate stem cell therapy to treat traumatic injuries and associated complications.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
Lisa Winger, a lifelong Oil City resident whose "tireless commitment to those in need" has made a strong mark on her community, has been chosen as the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. today, or while supplies last. There is no requirement other than a need to receive a box from the church, which is located at 700 Wood St.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday evening, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.
CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.
Titusville Area Hospital has provided COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, emergency services personnel and other essential workers within the hospital's service area over the past several days at the Titusville airport.
HARRISBURG (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads. A second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.