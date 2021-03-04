A Clarion man has admitted to setting a fire Tuesday in an apartment building in Clarion Borough.
Clarion Borough police said in a criminal complaint that Randy Divelbiss, 32, told police he lit a Sterno, a portable heat source used for cooking, and left it in a stairwell of the 752 Main St. building.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools during the pandemic, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan released Wednesday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday implored state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department said the new approval of a third vaccine will help.
BROOKVILLE - When Brookville police Chief Vince Markle was a patrolman in Summerville in 1994, a 10-year old girl would ride her bike to the police station twice a day - in the morning to watch him leave on his shift and in the evening when he returned.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is paving the way for fans at pro sports venues whose stands have been empty for a year or more, easing restrictions on large gatherings to reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats' efforts to include a minimum wage increase in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill seemed all but dead Monday as Senate leaders prepared to begin debate on their own version of the House-passed aid package.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.
A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Thursday used a hearing to ask Gov. Tom Wolf's top health official whether it was a mistake to order COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes, although it is far from clear that the policy led to an outbreak or death.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers worried about the delay in census results were told Wednesday it may be May 2022 before the next set of district lines for Congress and the Legislature are hammered out.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.