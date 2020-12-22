CLARION — The Clarion University Council of Trustees on Tuesday expressed its support for the retention of university president Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.
In a letter to the chancellor of the State System of Higher Education, the council recommended Pehrsson “be retained” with an “appropriate adjustment in compensation.” According to state-provided information, Pehrsson’s annual salary is $232,000.
HARRISBURG (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads. A second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
As restaurants, taverns and social clubs grapple with Pennsylvania's new restrictions on in-house dining and bar patronage, there are more than 150 such enterprises across the state that vow they will not follow the rules.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …
Despite utilizing a remote learning model, the Franklin Area School District is facing a daunting task of ensuring classrooms are covered, Superintendent Mark Loucks said during the district's board meeting on Monday night.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pointedly criticized President Donald Trump on Monday for threatening core principles of democracy even as he told Americans that their form of self-government ultimately "prevailed."
Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths.
Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.