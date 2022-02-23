Clarion University buildings to come down

CLARION — Demolition and renovation at Clarion University could begin during summer with the razing of Carrier Hall and the Thorn buildings, while Egbert Hall is set for remodeling.
Len Cullo, the university’s vice president of finance and administration, last week told the Council of Trustees that the state Department of General Services was reviewing bids submitted on the projects.
MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
MOSCOW (AP) — A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
Oil City School District is collecting community input surveys on how to spend close to $7 million in federal grant money the district will be getting as part of the American Rescue Plan, Superintendent Lynda Weller told school board members Monday.
After frigid temperatures and a recent winter storm that socked the area, some area residents and visitors were more than ready to spend Presidents Day amid the sunshine on the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail in Cranberry Township.
Amid weather that felt like it was straight from the North Pole, about 70 adventurous souls took to the cold water of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth annual polar plunge on Saturday afternoon.
Mehmet Oz, the TV celebrity doctor running for U.S. Senate, told more than 100 supporters during local campaign stops on Thursday that his political prescription is what the nation, including Venango County, needs.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Ranks of lawyers packed the courtroom of Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court on Friday, with most of them arguing for their clients’ preferred map of new congressional districts as justices weighed how to decide which one is best.
Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.
A section of Elm and Center streets in downtown Oil City will be shut down for several hours today while two HVAC units are being installed on the roof of the Downs building as part of ongoing renovations.
An update on the work of Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee and school district administrators to combat racism issues that have plagued the district this school year was given during Monday’s school board work session.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.
CLARION — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman made a campaign stop Saturday morning at Mechanistic Brewing in Clarion, where he told attendees that he is running on core Democratic issues.