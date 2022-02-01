SLIGO — Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center has announced its partnership with the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate backlog among regional hospital partners.
Clarview’s role will allow for more rapid discharge of hospital patients who can be safely cared for in a nursing facility setting, according to a Clarview news release.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh last week showed deterioration during a September inspection that was not bad enough to require its closure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants of a municipal bus that plummeted along with the span. No deaths were reported.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide court declared Friday that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began attacking it as rife with fraud in the 2020 pres…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arriving just hours after the Forbes Avenue bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his…
A new contract between the City of Oil City and the city’s police officers is “nowhere near finalized”, and the matter has moved to arbitration, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council members at their meeting Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman.
When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.
The Venango County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said it anticipates “completion and submission of all reports” within four to six weeks in its investigation into a homicide last month of a Pittsburgh man in Kennerdell.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert Monday to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate majority leader said Monday that a partisan stalemate remains unbroken on a new map of congressional district boundaries for the state, and she predicted that the state’s highest court will end up settling the matter.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide precipitated by uncertainty over inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.