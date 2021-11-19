Coalition taking personal approach to tackle school racism

The Together We Can coalition that has been making its mark in the community the last couple of years has now focused its attention on starting more personal dialogues with Venango County students and school administrators regarding racism in schools.

Leaders of the faith-based organization have established “Sunday Suppers” and restorative justice sessions as ways to reach out to adults and students alike for productive discussions about bridging the significant “racial divide” that they emphatically say exists here.

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The Together We Can coalition that has been making its mark in the community the last couple of years has now focused its attention on starting more personal dialogues with Venango County students and school administrators regarding racism in schools.

House votes to halt plan to toll bridges

HARRISBURG (AP) — A plan to add tolls on nine bridges suffered a setback Tuesday when the Pennsylvania state House passed a bill to void the proposal, although the legislation requires one more Senate vote and faces opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Panel again discusses 100 Seneca project in OC

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The best way to proceed with the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project in Oil City was the focus of a lengthy discussion Tuesday at the monthly Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.

Franklin tree arrives

  • By STACEY GROSS and LAURA O’NEIL Staff writers

A crowd gathered Tuesday to watch the installation of Franklin’s Christmas tree in front of the Venango County Courthouse.

Biden signs infrastructure deal before bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better…

‘It’s a shocking truth' in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming Monday: Supply chain's effect

Although the price of meat has substantially gone up during the national supply-chain problem, local businesses that sell beef, pork and poultry tell the newspaper that consumption hasn't gone down.

Lawsuit over school funding disparities opens

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge heard conflicting descriptions of the state’s education funding as a trial began Friday in a lawsuit designed to compel lawmakers to funnel more money to schools in lower income areas.

Coming tomorrow: Leadership Venango

During the most recent meeting of Leadership Venango, a group organized by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to help local professionals hone their leadership skills, the group focused on communication and project management skills.  

Dozens turn out for Oil City Veterans Day observance

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The sun shone between the clouds and the weather was unseasonably warm and pleasant Thursday morning as about 50 people gathered to honor veterans during a Veterans Day program in front of the World War I memorial at Oil City’s Central Avenue Plaza.

Court throws out state's school mask mandate

HARRISBURG (AP) — An order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal.

Fund for OCHS students will honor editor's legacy

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

Colleagues and family of Glen Mohnkern, a lifelong Oil City resident and longtime managing editor at The Derrick who died last year, have spent the last several months discussing how they could best honor his memory and legacy in the community he loved.

Clarion County McDonald's restaurants sold

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News Editor

GPR Management Inc., of Strattanville, which owns and operates five area MacDonald’s restaurants, has sold the businesses to a Pittsburgh-based management company.