Franklin was energized Tuesday as the city saw a new coffee shop open up.
A line of people waited in Rotary Way Alley off Liberty Street as Coffee In Between held its grand opening. Patrons placed orders at the coffee shop’s takeout window as friends gathered at the tables set up in the alleyway.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuee…
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams said anticipation had been the start of a new school year “would give working parents the opportunity to return to the workplace, whether that be at home or at the office, knowing their children were safe and well taken care of at school.”
SHANKSVILLE (AP) — The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of qui…
A community 9/11 service of remembrance will be held Sept. 11 in Oil City’s Justus Park to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Johnstown.
PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to resolve a lawsuit against Cooperstown couple Allen and Heidi Woodcock, owners and managers of rental properties in Oil City.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change passed its last regulatory hurdle Wednesday, in a hard-fought bid to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds and infecting more young people just as students ret…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians will lose federal pandemic unemployment benefits after this week, including an extra $300 per week, an extra 13 weeks of benefits and benefits for the self-employed.
By ROBERT BURNS AND LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 …
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Locally, some people might remember Sean Parnell as a Clarion University student whose sense of patriotism prompted him to transfer to Duquesne University after the 9/11 attacks because that school had an ROTC program.
By LOLITA BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.