The owners of a new coffee shop in Oil City have their sights set on soon opening their business in a familiar location on the South Side.

Woods & River Coffee will occupy the West Front Street location that had housed Spilling the Beans, a popular stopping spot in Oil City that closed in June.

Tri-county gas prices drop, but at much slower rate

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area is just above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.98, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

12th Street could become one way

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

An update on the West 12th and Liberty streets intersection project during Franklin City Council’s meeting on Monday evening included a discussion of a possible ordinance for a one-way street on a portion of 12th — between Liberty and Buffalo streets — to allow for angled parking.

Front Page

State launches free school breakfast program

HARRISBURG (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.

Front Page

Music in Oil Country back at OCHS on Saturday

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival is back at the Oil City High School athletic complex on Saturday, and this year’s event will feature 11 high school bands and one college band spanning seven counties.

Front Page

5th annual PetFest set for Saturday

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

The bond between humans and pets will once again be on display, along with several new additions and attractions, when the fifth annual PetFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.

Front Page

Head Start recognized for decades of work with children

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE — For four decades, the Jefferson/Clarion Head Start program has been helping students overcome developmental problems, a service that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson recently recognized in an address at the U.S. Capitol, during which he said Head Start is “play with a purpose.”

Front Page

Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Oz in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems f…

Front Page

Venango gas prices match regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County is on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.01, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

Man accused in sexual abuse of girl

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Franklin man is facing 271 charges relating to allegations that he sexually abused a young girl at a residence in Oil City over the course of more than five years, between January 2017 and March 2022, and gave alcohol to two other minors at the residence in 2020.

Front Page

Bluegrass provides a wealth of pleasure for performers

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

HAWTHORN — Pleasantville resident and musician Rowland Proper has a blunt perspective on bluegrass music: “If you want to make a million bucks in bluegrass, you had better start with two million. You don’t get rich playing bluegrass.”

Front Page

Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings found dead

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — One of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted, police said Monday as they continued the search for a second suspect.

Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Front Page

Autumn Leaf's carnival status unclear

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Autumn Leaf Festival is on track to be as enjoyable as ever, Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Director Tracy Becker said this week, but it is possible there won’t be a carnival of rides and games around the courthouse area this year.

Front Page

C-L board president responds to queries

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

The investigation of employee resignations initiated by the Clarion-Limestone School Board was once again front-and-center at the board’s recent meeting.