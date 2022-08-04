Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Franklin state police said no one was injured when a post-World War II era, single-engine plane landed in a field in Seneca, and then veered into an area of trees and bushes.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Franklin General Authority has a sewer upgrade project coming down the pipeline to continue the work of eliminating overflows in the city.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
TIONESTA — The Forest County commissioners, during their meeting on Wednesday, approved a resolution to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Grant to replace the Mayburg bridge.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Neither the rescheduled date nor the muggy air could keep the crowd away from Franklin’s Bandstand Park on Wednesday night for the final regular round of Taste of Talent.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June is up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Franklin General Authority has been involved with a number of water-system projects in the community over the past four months. Recently, the authority sat down with the newspaper to provide updates on the upgrades.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Officials with Venango County Human Services and a number of organizations in Oil City continue to flesh out the vision for a potential hub to provide services to people in the city’s East End.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin City Council, during its monthly meeting on Monday, held its first of two public hearings on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for financial year 2022.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
MARIENVILLE — The transformation of Marienville Park to Marienville Area Community Garden was celebrated Monday with a ceremony, during which state officials also were present.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin City Council on Monday night decided to move forward on a community survey about which type of projects the public would like to see done to improve recreation venues in Franklin.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — For the fourth consecutive week, the average price of gasoline in Venango County is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.51, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 1…
Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.
HARRISBURG (AP) — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
For the first time in two years, the Clarion County Fair was fully open and the result was, as Clarion County Fair Board President Josh Minich said on the final day of weeklong annual event, “spectacular.”
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.
State police in Mercer said a man changing a tire on his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Wolf Creek Township was fatally struck by another vehicle early Sunday morning.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Another Oil Heritage Festival has come and gone, and there remains no sign of life at an Oil City landmark that for many years was a hub of activity during the festival.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
HAWTHORN — It’s often said the more things change, the more they stay the same. That applies to the Clarion County Fair.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City Council on Thursday granted a request for a tax exemption under the LERTA ordinance for a development on Grandview Road.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A Franklin woman was held for court Thursday on allegations of abusing her infant son in a case that has drawn much attention around the community and on social media the last three months.
- From staff reports
The Franklin Fine Arts Council’s annual Taste of Talent vocal competition will wrap up with three concerts next week in Bandstand Park.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution doesn’t guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.
- Makayla Keating
One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Amid global reports of fertilizer shortages and high operating prices in the agriculture sector, there are local farmers who are holding their own. However, their increased costs of production will mean an increase in consumer prices.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for the family of a Sandycreek woman who was killed Sunday when a large oak tree fell on her home in the Idlewood trailer park during a severe storm.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Congressman Glenn Thompson attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity visited the Pepro operation on Colbert Avenue in Oil City on Tuesday during a tour through the state.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Valley Grove School Board members heard a report Monday on potential financing options for the district’s current capital improvements project.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Clarion County is anticipating an application for a solar farm by Thursday.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.
Franklin state police released the details of the storm-related incident that caused the death of a 28-year-old Sandycreek Township woman at her trailer home early Sunday afternoon.
