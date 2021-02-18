Coming Friday

Tags
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday that many county residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Clarion Hospital clinic, leading the commissioners to commend the hospital and Clarion County commissioners for their work.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for someone like Cristian Cardona, a 21-year-old fast food worker. Cardona would love to earn enough to afford to move out of his parents' house in Orlando, Flo…
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is facing a temporary shortage of booster shots of the Moderna vaccine because providers inadvertently used them as first doses, setting back the state's already stumbling vaccine rollout.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Eric Armstrong hopes to a solve a murder - a nearly 155-year-old murder.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, has been reopened after being closed earlier today in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road.
From staff reports
-
From staff reports
-
A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A West Forest elementary teacher has found a creative way to get books in the hands of her students.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard from a marketing representative Tuesday who recommended a name change for Cornplanter Square in Oil City as part of a rebranding effort for the building.
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The owner of a junkyard at the intersection of Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township has been found in contempt of Commonwealth Court for failing to heed an order to remove all vehicles and other items from the site.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- Updated
Due to winter weather conditions, the following schools have issued two-hour delays or will hold instruction remotely Tuesday, Feb. 16:
From staff reports
-
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries reopened for in-person access Monday after restricting visitors since Dec. 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Today launches a paper flurry across Pennsylvania as registered voters who are eyeing an elective office may begin to circulate nomination petitions.
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Nobody was injured in a fire Sunday night at a Colbert Avenue apartment building in Oil City, and the blaze is being investigated as an arson.
NEW YORK (AP) - The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations - and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is advising motorists of complete, systemwide vehicle restrictions slated to go into effect at 6 p.m. today.
INDIANA, Pa. — Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line through Clearfield County.
- Updated
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health didn’t provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump took in the win at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by friends and family. His lawyers celebrated with hugs and smiles. One joked, "We're going to Disney World!"
ATLANTA (AP) - Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Pennsylvania counties could be seeing some relief in the new federal COVID-19 relief bill.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A former Franklin man who was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis has seen an outpouring of support from his adopted community in Massachusetts.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch possible. Travel could be very difficult. Hazardo…
WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers on Friday accused Democrats of waging a campaign of "hatred" against the former president as they sped through their defense of his actions and words before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, hurtling the Senate toward a final vo…
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
UPMC Northwest rolled out a limited community vaccination effort on Friday with the spotlight on Venango County residents 80 or older who have an affiliation with the UPMC system.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments - a clear source of division with Republican lawmakers who view the…
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Many of the region's Republicans are not holding back on their anger with party leadership, especially U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.
HARRISBURG (AP) - An unusual coalition of education groups - from superintendents and school boards to teachers unions - asked Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an "absolutely essential" step toward reopening schools and ke…
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A federal judge on Thursday rejected an appeal by federal prosecutors for pre-trial detention of a Mercer County woman accused of breaking a window at the U.S. Capitol and organizing rioters by using a bullhorn.
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A request to use some city streets for The Foster 100, a cycling event designed to raise money to help rehabilitate injured combat veterans, ran into some potential difficulties during an Oil City Council meeting Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Dire harm from Donald Trump's false and violent incitements will vex American democracy long into the future unless the Senate convicts him of impeachment and bars him from future office, House prosecutors insisted Thursday as they concluded two days of emotional arguments …
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Venango County.
By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday appealed the release of a Mercer County woman accused of using a large pipe to break a window in the U.S. Capitol and giving directions to fellow insurrectionists about how to take the building.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overw…
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
While funding is always a necessity, Reno fire chief Bob McClintock says his main concern is getting more volunteers.
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Valentine's Day observance on Sunday is traditionally a time of flowers, candy and cards.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
