Tourism and business leaders are optimistic despite the rising cost of filling up gas tanks and record-high inflation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.
A total of 110 seniors received their diplomas Friday evening as Oil City High School held its commencement exercises in the warm, evening sunlight on the football field.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was told the same thing over and over, by his campaign team, the data crunchers, and a steady stream of lawyers, investigators and inner-circle allies: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Cranberry Township supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to grant a conditional use permit to township resident Randy Spencer to operate a junkyard on his property at 5273 Route 322.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Did you know June is National Dairy Month?
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City Council members, citing rising costs, voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to cancel the stormwater management portion of the city’s Justus Park rehabilitation project.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Diplomas were received, tassels were flipped from right to left, and mortarboards were tossed at the Rocky Grove High School graduation ceremony Wednesday evening on the Valley Grove Elementary School soccer field.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION — Two longtime buildings along Main Street in Clarion will soon be cleared away — the former Dan Smith’s Candy store and the former Paul A. Weaver Jewelry store — but a new concept in downtown development and community sustainability is planned for this summer.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Rocky Grove High School sophomores were given a reality check this week concerning their future finances based on the career path they would like to pursue, how many kids they want to have and where they want to live.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.
The sun broke through the clouds Tuesday evening as 77 graduates in the Cranberry High School Class of 2022 crossed the gymnasium to receive their diplomas.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin City Council appointed a new council member at Monday night’s meeting to take the place of retired councilman Fred Mays as representative of the Third Ward.
- From staff reports
No one was injured in a fire early Tuesday morning adjacent to Lowry Auto Body in Rocky Grove, according to a firefighter with the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
- From staff reports
Franklin School Board members gathered for a short special meeting Tuesday and formally appointed Eugene Thomas as the district’s acting superintendent until the end of June.
Firefighters as of 9 a.m. were still at the scene of a structure fire that broke out today at 603 Wiley Ave. in Rocky Grove, which is next to Lowry Auto Body, according to Venango County 911.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Emlenton Borough Council is completing a project that it hopes will make a splash.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The long legacy of the O’Toole family is drawing to a close after nearly 75 years in teaching or administrative positions at the West Forest schools in Forest Area School District.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Oil City man and four juveniles are facing charges in connection with thefts from vehicles last week at Oil City Automotive.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
It was about two years ago when award-winning filmmaker David Grabias heard about Polk State Center. Since then, the future of the Venango County facility — about 2,500 miles from his Los Angeles home — has become “personal” to him.
A Los Angeles-based, award-winning filmmaker is shooting a documentary about the Venango County facility that became "personal" to him.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans at the low end of the income rung are once again struggling to make ends meet.
The Franklin Area High School’s football stadium bleachers provided families and friends with a great view of the 2022 graduation ceremony of 144 senior class members early Sunday evening.
- From staff reports
The Franklin Fine Arts Council announced the 10 vocalists who will compete in this year’s Taste of Talent singing competition. They are:
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Franklin Area High School Black Knight Marching Band — once again — showed its patriotic spirit when it represented Pennsylvania in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Thirteen seniors received diplomas Friday evening during commencement ceremonies for the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2022.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Energetic and competitive Sandycreek Elementary School students gathered inside and outside the school premises all day Friday for a day of yard games, dancing, experiments and crafts.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick is conceding the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz. McCormick ended his campaign tonight as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the …
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin’s popular Taste of Franklin restaurant sampling event won’t be held this summer due to restaurant staffing shortages.
- From staff reports
When Megan Hiles’ first-grade students from Sandycreek Elementary School tried to guess who their mystery book reader would be, they were in for quite a surprise.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A preliminary hearing for a Franklin couple accused of endangering their infant son has been continued for a second time.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Scaffolding rises up the side of 100 Seneca, the imposing, five-story former bank in downtown Oil City, as renovation work continues at the landmark building.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime, so the saying goes, and that is exactly what will be happening Saturday, June 18, when the Oil City Izaak Walton League hosts its annual Venango County Youth Field Day.
- From staff reports
Butler Health System and Greensburg-based Excela Health have signed a letter of intent to form a new health system, according to a BHS news release.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.
