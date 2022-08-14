Coming Monday: Venango County Fair

On the final day of the Venango County Fair, which also was "Autism Tough Day," it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.
Tags
On the final day of the Venango County Fair, which also was "Autism Tough Day," it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.
- By BRAD LENA Contributing writer
-
The saying goes that necessity is the mother of invention. For Tim Heffernan, founder of the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative and the Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, the necessity of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be just that.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As the Venango County Fair winds down, there is still lots of fun to be had, especially when it comes to the Barnyard Olympics.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County still has funding available to help county residents catch up on past due balances for rent, mortgage and private utilities, as well as providing relief for the months ahead.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members discussed issues with the way emergency services are funded in Pennsylvania at their meeting Thursday.
Phone service has been restored at the Oil City office for The Derrick, The News-Herald and the Clarion News.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County’s reassessment process has started.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Work on the sidewalks and light poles around Town Square will begin Tuesday, city manager Mark Schroyer told Oil City Council members at their meeting Thursday.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
As the Venango County Fair continued Thursday, things were getting jumpy at the Scrubgrass Stage as contestants from as far as England participated in a frog jumping contest.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Crews will soon be demolishing a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City built in the early oil boom days right after the Civil War.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes gave Americans a little bit of relief last month, though overall inflation is still running at close to its highest level in four decades.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
TITUSVILLE — After years of wanting to honor its military veterans, Titusville now has dozens of banners displayed along Main and Spring streets that recognize them for service to their country.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic this week was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) during its annual conference and trade show in Lancaster County.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Both docile and rowdy moos filled Phillips Arena at the Venango County Fair Wednesday morning as onlookers enjoyed the display of showmanship in the open and 4-H beef show.
According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.
- From staff reports
-
An annual bicycle ride that honors the memory of Oil City native Erick Foster, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 while serving in the U.S. Army, is planned Saturday in Oil City.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — From August 1953 through December 1987, thousands of American men and women serving in the U.S. Marine Corps passed through Camp Lejeune or the adjacent Marine Corps Aviation Station.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Rain or shine, the show will go on at the Venango County Fair this week.
A Sigel man is among the claimants in the Camp Lejeune tainted-water case. The Clarion County Veterans Administration says "this is just starting" in terms of the number of local claimants.
BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Many senior citizens on a fixed income are finding it difficult making ends meet, a challenge that some of them were willing to talk about at the Senior Expo at the Clarion Mall last week.
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s run of gasoline prices being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.44, has come to an end after four consecutive weeks, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel is now being charged with first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was already facing in connection with the woman’s death.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Bubblegum competitions, several animal shows and many other activities were enough to keep fairgoers entertained for hours during Monday afternoon’s 80-degree weather at the Venango County Fair.
- Updated
According to Clarion state police, the closed portion of Route 338 in Knox has reopened as of 10:50 a.m.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.
The opening day of the Venango County Fair saw a full crowd on Saturday for the Toyota Rodeo.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
TITUSVILLE — Ida (Minerva) Tarbell was a giant killer in a time of industrial giants. The journalist from Titusville wrote the “The History of the Standard Oil Company” — a work that eventually led to the dismemberment of the monopoly.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.
ATV crash update
- Updated
Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Recovery Is Community Northwest Pennsylvania — a grant project through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program — provided an update during a recent meeting on grant intiatives with Hamot Health Foundation, in collaboration with other consortium partners.
Eighty-plus-degrees and the sun beating down didn’t wilt the enthusiasm of the Oil City Oiler Marching Band on Friday as it concluded its five-day band camp.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
TIONESTA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday morning said to the newspaper that keeping Polk State Center from closing would be a priority if he were to be elected.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
A sidewalk project that Sugarcreek Administrator Joe Sporer said had been proposed nearly a decade ago was a topic of discussion during Borough Council’s meeting earlier this week and is on the cusp of approval.
- From staff reports
-
Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City since 2019, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of summer after nine years with the diocese, according to a news release …
- By ASHLEY BARLETTA Clarion News writer
-
ASHLAND TWP. — Timothy Thompson takes what other people discard, turns it into cash and then uses that cash to help others.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign swing through Franklin on Thursday night, drawing a standing-room only crowd of more than 100 people to Allegheny River Retreat Center (ARRC) that welcomed both him and his wife, Rebbie.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The Toyota Rodeo and Mega Mud Trucks DOT will be back at the Venango County Fair this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter, and Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic will ride a bull at the rodeo.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Oops? Tommy Lee's cheeky full-frontal photo sparks Instagram censorship debate
-
Ashton Kutcher reveals that ‘super rare’ disease took his hearing, vision and balance
-
Police release details on Knox-area gunfire
-
Man dies in 'officer involved shooting'
-
Mercedes driver involved in 13 prior wrecks before crash that killed 5, DA says
-
Why did Anne Heche buy a ‘random’ red wig in this Venice hair salon before her crash?
-
Meme-stock frenzy returns, baffling Wall Street’s ‘smart guys’
-
Small-town girl hits it big!
-
Woman accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from another woman
-
Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Part time cleaning position in Cranberry, morning hours. …
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - John Boy, SunHi, Bounty & Lo…
Found petite blond pit bull on 5th Ave. Clarion Tues Aug.…
FREE Tuition Tax School Earn extra income after taking th…
Attention Please read Matthew chapter 24 in the Bible.
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Small-town girl hits it big!
-
Football season is here
-
Wilber: USA's secret weapon
-
Bobcats, Eagles rule links
-
Who is an 'outdoorsman'? The answer may surprise
-
Cooper named Golden Eagles' interim coach
-
Ashley steps down as Clarion coach
-
Sports Mailbag
-
Oil City stars blast FLAG, 20-10
-
DuBois' 12U all-stars capture Section 1 baseball title
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from another woman
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police and Fire - Aug. 8
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 12
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 9
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 10
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 13
-
Police release details on Knox-area gunfire
-
Police & Fire - Aug. 10
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 6