Coming Monday

Some municipalities and school districts will benefit from a $63.2 million real estate transaction.
Tags
Some municipalities and school districts will benefit from a $63.2 million real estate transaction.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The cost of energy is rising — and it could get worse if Pennsylvania were to join 10 other states currently in an energy compact, according to state Rep. Donna Oberlander.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Extensive renovations are continuing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, as painters have been scaling six levels of scaffolding to decorate the interior of the church.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An Oil City man is facing charges after being accused of removing police tape from the scene of a homicide investigation and otherwise tampering with the property.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
The debate over whether the U.S. and NATO allies should establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine in its war with Russia heated up even more this week, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his case for any form of additional U.S. assistance during a virtual session with Congress.
An Oil City man is facing charges after being accused of removing police tape from the scene of a homicide investigation and otherwise tampering with the property at 12 Mineral St.
NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone knows inflation is bad. The pressing question is whether everyone expects it to stay that way.
HARRISBURG — For the first time since August, the tri-county area’s latest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A massive Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who can’t beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November’s general election.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
A few not-so-lucky Valley Grove kindergartners in Rachel Wargo’s class were visited by a leprechaun Thursday who left their classroom a wreck on St. Patrick’s Day.
Cornplanter crash
HARRISBURG (AP) — New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade’s population changes in Pennsylvania survived legal challenges Wednesday when the state Supreme Court unanimously cleared the way for candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White spelled out in great detail Tuesday why he and other law enforcement personnel determined that the December shooting death of Peter Spencer in Rockland Township was justifiable.
- Brad Lena
-
It could be that the sunny skies and a temperature in the 60s on a late winter day had some people thinking even more about spring, as area residents were out and about on Wednesday taking walks, visiting parks and cycling on the trails.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Cranberry Economic Development Committee members discussed the former Cranberry post office property at the corner of Route 322 and Cranberry Rockland Road during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Tuesday that the December shooting death in Rockland Township of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant who lived in Allegheny County, has been determined to be “self defense/defense of others” in accordance with the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said at a news conference this afternoon that the shooting death of Peter Spencer on Dec. 12 in Rockland Township has been determined to be justified by way of self defense/defense of others.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
The Rocky Grove playground is well underway to getting its anticipated facelift.
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin High School Hall of Fame selection committee has selected four people for 2022 induction, with the ceremony scheduled Oct. 6 during Applefest.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Trucks keep America’s businesses rolling, but it has become increasingly expensive to keep those trucks rolling, as well.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
-
An anti-stigma initiative known as Acceptance 365 is helping to educate Venango County communities, businesses and schools about acceptance, inclusion and diversity.
Snow on Saturday couldn’t keep the crowds away from exploring the Outdoor Expo at the Cranberry Mall.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense.
After a two-year absence, the sound of bluegrass music once again filled the halls of the Clarion Ramada by Wyndham over the weekend.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Local chamber of commerce leaders are preparing for the impact that rising energy costs will have on local businesses.
- From staff reports
-
Downtown Oil City property and business owners who are considering storefront improvement projects within the next year may be eligible for a facade improvement grant of up to $5,000.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Sandycreek Elementary students may know more about French Creek than you do.
Clarion state police confirmed a missing new Bethlehem man was found dead in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County on Thursday morning.
- From staff reports
-
Good crowds are expected this weekend as the Cranberry Outdoor Expo opens today and continues through Sunday at the Cranberry Mall.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has picked a consortium of companies to manage construction on as many as nine major interstate bridges in Pennsylvania, including two in this region.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The City of Oil City and the Oil City firefighters union have entered into a tentative three-year contract that will run from 2023 until the end of 2025, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council at their meeting Thursday.
- Brad Lena
-
Over 20 employers conducted mock interviews with juniors at Rocky Grove High School on Thursday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Not everyone was excited to see the fluffy flakes falling Wednesday, but seven-year old Misha acted like a puppy again when he saw them.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Lawrence County resident Rick Telesz said his inspiration to seek Pennsylvania’s 16th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives came from the actions of the Republican who currently holds the office.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
-
An inspection of water-line leaks along the 13th Street bridge in Franklin has revealed serious deterioration to pipe fittings, according to information that was shared Tuesday evening during the Franklin General Authority’s monthly meeting.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School District is moving ahead with spending close to $12 million in COVID grant funding from the state and federal governments.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Election-related matters, including the congressional redistricting plan for Pennsylvania that would split Venango County into two districts, were discussed at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
Franklin High School art students received an art and history lesson rolled into one Tuesday at the Venango County Historical Society.
Most Viewed Articles
-
DA: Rockland fatal shooting was self defense
-
Rockland shooting death ruled self-defense
-
Woman accused of refusing to leave Sheetz, resisting police
-
Man facing several charges after drugs found in OC home
-
2 arrested at OC home on drug charges after overdose call
-
DA laid out many details, dispelled Spencer case rumors
-
Franklin High School Hall of Fame inductees announced
-
Owner of former Cranberry post office property wants ideas
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Deceased woman identified in Oil City homicide
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Close to Shippenville Exit on I-80, Small 2 story house, …
Log Truck Driver needed for Titusville & surrounding …
Mechanic position available for log truck, farm equipment…
Multi Generation Inside Household Sale - 255 State Rte 42…
Wanted female kitten that has been socialized - not wild.…
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 199…
Congratulations Julie Gruver of Mayport winner of our Sha…
Congratulations St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Winners! B…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Swimmers set for states
-
Cranberry claims fourth VenCraw league crown
-
Ex-Sailor earns All-American honors
-
Franklin's Smith, OC girls relay earn all-state nods
-
Redbank's late surge not enough to advance past Kennedy Catholic
-
Several Franklin YMCA swimmers qualify for states
-
Brosius earns eighth-place medal on state mat
-
Moore named coach of year finalist
-
Sailors' stellar season ends with loss to North Catholic
-
Wolverines end Knights' season
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman accused of refusing to leave Sheetz, resisting police
-
Man facing several charges after drugs found in OC home
-
2 arrested at OC home on drug charges after overdose call
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 18
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 16
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 15
-
Identity of Clarion County man found dead confirmed
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 17
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 14