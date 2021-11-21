See our coverage from Light Up Night, Franklin's traditional holiday event.
Tags
HARRISBURG — Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam over the weekend announced all adults in Pennsylvania are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Mary Jeanne Gavin, the Community Services of Venango County executive director who was the heart and soul of the Friends for Food effort, passed away just several hours before the annual Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday morning.
See our coverage from Light Up Night, Franklin's traditional holiday event.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
The lawsuit in the state centers case against defendants Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Human Services continues with a motion for preliminary injunction, filed Thursday by attorney Tom York on behalf of the plaintiffs.
Volunteers and Community Services of Venango County staff members were busy Friday at the Rocky Grove fire hall getting Thanksgiving meals ready for people who can’t physically attend today’s Friends for Food distribution at the fire hall.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Heath’s Market in Oil City will host its third annual community Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
The lawsuit in the state centers case against defendants Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Human Services continues with a motion for preliminary injunction, filed Thursday by attorney Tom York on behalf of the plaintiffs.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
The Together We Can coalition that has been making its mark in the community the last couple of years has now focused its attention on starting more personal dialogues with Venango County students and school administrators regarding racism in schools.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
For Ronnie Beith, Light Up Night — which will be held Saturday — has been a tradition since the late 1970s, when Franklin’s longtime events and marketing coordinator got involved with its planning.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members on Thursday approved the first reading of the tentative 2022 city budget.
The anticipation of the Christmas season was in the air Thursday afternoon as trees went up in the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The proposed 2022 Forest County budget includes a tax increase.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Inflation is driving up consumer prices and will drive a big salary increase for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2022.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The draft of the new Clarion County comprehensive plan should be completed before Christmas.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City’s Town Square was adorned with a 38-foot Christmas tree Wednesday in preparation for the holiday season.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A plan to add tolls on nine bridges suffered a setback Tuesday when the Pennsylvania state House passed a bill to void the proposal, although the legislation requires one more Senate vote and faces opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The best way to proceed with the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project in Oil City was the focus of a lengthy discussion Tuesday at the monthly Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Ambulance services in Clarion County have reached a “catastrophic juncture”, according to county commissioner Ed Heasley.
- By STACEY GROSS and LAURA O’NEIL Staff writers
-
A crowd gathered Tuesday to watch the installation of Franklin’s Christmas tree in front of the Venango County Courthouse.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Clarion County leaders gathered Monday to discuss the dwindling number of ambulance personnel and services in the county, especially in rural areas.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Cranberry School Board members revisited the issue of COVID precautions, including masking and quarantining close contacts, during the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A fifth-grade teacher in the Oil City School District told school board members Monday better ventilation is needed in the district’s elementary school buildings to cut down on the community transmission of COVID-19.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
If there were any question as to whether local residents would cut back on meat consumption as a result of the national spike in prices, the answer became clear during a recent afternoon at Main Street Market in Polk.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
SHIPPENVILLE — A bit of history and a lot of other stuff was sold Saturday during part two of Clarion County’s surplus auction sale.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Eric Tritten was in Louisiana this fall, helping restore power to the state after Hurricane Ida ripped through, 16 years after Katrina.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to the newspaper on Sunday afternoon that he was called to the scene of a house fire in Leeper, which had been reported earlier in the day.
Although the price of meat has substantially gone up during the national supply-chain problem, local businesses that sell beef, pork and poultry tell the newspaper that consumption hasn't gone down.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge heard conflicting descriptions of the state’s education funding as a trial began Friday in a lawsuit designed to compel lawmakers to funnel more money to schools in lower income areas.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School District will host autism author, speaker and expert Jude Morrow at an assembly for students Thursday at Rocky Grove High School.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Sixteen Venango County professionals sat around tables this week at First Presbyterian Church in Oil City.
During the most recent meeting of Leadership Venango, a group organized by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to help local professionals hone their leadership skills, the group focused on communication and project management skills.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The sun shone between the clouds and the weather was unseasonably warm and pleasant Thursday morning as about 50 people gathered to honor veterans during a Veterans Day program in front of the World War I memorial at Oil City’s Central Avenue Plaza.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The annual Flags for the Fallen ceremony returned to Venango Campus of Clarion University in Oil City on Thursday after a COVID-forced cancellation last year.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango Region Catholic School system is moving into the future with a number of capital improvements this year, according to president Laura Blake.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News Editor
-
GPR Management Inc., of Strattanville, which owns and operates five area McDonald’s restaurants, has sold the businesses to a Pittsburgh-based management company.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal.
Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man accused of stealing $15,725 from Country Fair store
-
2 accused of stealing $20,000 from woman in fraud scheme
-
‘It’s a shocking truth' in U.S.
-
OC teacher says better ventilation needed at elementary schools
-
Rittenhouse case raises question: What makes a fair trial?
-
Longtime Clarion physician retires
-
Police and fire: Nov. 15
-
Police and fire - Nov. 16
-
OC man facing aggravated assault, strangulation charges
-
Barrow lobby turned into Christmas tree forest
Recent Ads
Congratulations Thanksgiving Coloring Contest Winners! Gr…
77 year old white male seeks female for companionship. Da…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
-Petersheim’s- EverCrisp, McIntosh, N. Spy, Ida Red, &…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
Letters Testamentary have been granted in the Estate of B…
The Forest Area School District Board of Directors will h…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Bishop Canevin no match for Clarion in state semis
-
Bulldogs go back-to-back
-
Bulldogs, Falcon Knights dominate all stars
-
Clarion headlines D9 volleyball all-stars
-
Knights look to move forward
-
Bobcats sweep into state semis
-
Bulldogs, Falcon Knights square off for championship tonight
-
Eagles rally past Bison
-
Bulldogs advance to title tilt
-
Golden Eagles fall to Concord on hardwood
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man accused of stealing $15,725 from Country Fair store
-
2 accused of stealing $20,000 from woman in fraud scheme
-
Police and fire: Nov. 15
-
Police and fire - Nov. 16
-
OC man facing aggravated assault, strangulation charges
-
Clarion County coroner called to fire scene
-
Man charged for threatening mother, making explosive devices
-
Police and Fire Nov. 18
-
Police and Fire - Nov. 20
-
Cochranton woman charged with homicide in adoptive son's death
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Rittenhouse case raises question: What makes a fair trial?
-
Manhunt ends with former Maryland cop, accomplice and young daughters dead after alleged kidnapping in Pennsylvania
-
Iowa man found guilty in death of man whose body was burned
-
Black man stomped by South Carolina officer gets $650K
-
Baby elephant loses half its trunk to Indonesia poacher trap
-
3 guilty in killing of girl, 12, that shook New Orleans
-
Jurors shown gruesome autopsy photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s injuries
-
Fugitive couple who helped run $18 million COVID relief fraud ring get years in prison
-
Cannabis bust on Indigenous land highlights legal divide
-
Doctor to face charges in bizarre 2018 poisoning of his ailing wife during NYC visit