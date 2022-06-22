Despite the adversities it has faced, the new Franklin Area School District superintendent chose this district over others.
Despite the adversities it has faced, the new Franklin Area School District superintendent chose this district over others.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Three years after one family’s truck and tractor benefit pull helped part of their friends’ medical expenses vanish in a puff of exhaust, Western PA Pullin’ 4 A Purpose continues to pay it forward to families in need.
- From staff reports
The annual Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair will start Tuesday, June 28, and continue through Saturday, July 2, at the fairgrounds outside the Rocky Grove fire hall.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The sun shone brightly and the weather was clear for a good look at what has been happening in northwest Pennsylvania as Bob Morgan, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, visited the Oil Region for a tour on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — State House Republicans blocked a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles on Tuesday by changing the bill into a constitutional amendment to allow anyone to carry concealed guns.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
After undergoing major renovations, the Life Center in Franklin, formerly the ABC Life Center, opened its doors to visitors for an open house Monday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Several large infrastructure projects will bring a lot of construction to downtown Oil City next year.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
For some people, rejection can cause discouragement and disappointment.
Clarion state police identified a Bucks County man as the driver of a car who was the victim of a fatal crash between his vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township on Sunday morning.
Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a second-floor bedroom fire that broke out at 213 State St. at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil Creek State Park was abuzz with activity Saturday, as nearly 100 eager women came to the park for Chicks in the Sticks.
Bandstand Park was alive with music and the sweet smell of barbecued meats this past weekend during the Franklin Blues & Barbecue Festival.
With conservation and sustainability being the focus, nearly 140 area children spent their Saturday filled with educational activities centered on the outdoors during Venango County Youth Field Day at the Oil City Izaak Walton League grounds on Deep Hollow Road.
Beaver crash
HARRISBURG — After approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations fo…
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Making his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began its hearings laying bare his attempts to remain in power, former President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at the committee as he continued to tease his plans fo…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion University has celebrated Juneteenth for 20 years, but on Friday the new Penn West consolidation of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities celebrated Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday at Clarion.
Several roads in Forest and Warren counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were brought down by extreme weather on Thursday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Repairs to the safety training trailer used to teach children about fire safety was a main topic of discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
The annual Blues and Barbecue Festival, a Father’s Day weekend tradition in Franklin, is back this weekend and will feature two award winning blues artists.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
It has survived fire, frozen boilers and even a fender-bender, and served its community for a century.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Two Utica women say they have been helped by the new state SHARE program that matches older adults with roommates.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
This year marks a milestone year for both the International Bowhunting Organization and Two Mile Run County Park — its the fifth year in which the IBO will hold the second leg of its Triple Crown National Championship at the park.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Flag Day services were held Tuesday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park and Oil City’s Hasson Park.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Staffing is “getting tight” for two key Clarion County entities, the sheriff’s department and ambulance services.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council agreed this month to send a letter to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources stating the borough pool, which a 1980’s DCNR grant helped build, is “obsolete.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Eagle Scout with Troop 28 in Rocky Grove earned all the merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts earlier this year, and it was a goal he set for himself “a long time ago.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee’s control over four bills that address gun violence.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president seemed “detached from reality” and kept clinging to outlandish theories to stay in pow…
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Franklin state police are continuing their investigation into a house fire and explosion that occurred early Saturday morning on Route 208 in Clinton Township.
HOWE TWP. – State police at Marienville are searching for two people who escaped from the Abraxas juvenile holding facility on June 12.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
MARIENVILLE — Bigfoot was seen almost everywhere in Marienville over the past three days. The elusive mammal was seen on pottery, T-shirts, paintings and crafts of all sorts. There was even a 7-foot-tall live Bigfoot.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The Clarion County Sorce Center has been called a “building within a building.”
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Just about all of last week, three prominently displayed numbers on convenience store signs along area highways were inescapable — $4.99.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.
Tourism and business leaders are optimistic despite the rising cost of filling up gas tanks and record-high inflation.
