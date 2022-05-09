Tags
After walking the grounds of Polk State Center, gubernatorial candidate Nche Zama says the center must not close.
- From staff reports
-
Artist’s Attic will show off its new location in Oil City later this week.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Mark Seigworth says he is “wearing a lot of hats” as he returns to the job he once had as director of the Venango County 911 center.
Visitors and abundant colors convened on Franklin’s Fountain Park over Mother’s Day weekend.
Oil City vehicle-bicycle crash
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
The boil-water advisory that Sugarcreek Borough has been under is expected to be lifted by Wednesday, according to Randy Rhodes, secretary of Sugarcreek Water Co.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The debate over the state’s interstate bridge tolling project took another turn this week during a couple of hearings held by the state that addressed the project’s impact on I-80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.
People on Friday once again gathered in the downtown Franklin area to show their support for a Franklin couple accused of abusing their infant son.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
The boil-water advisory that Sugarcreek Borough has been under is expected to be lifted by Wednesday, according to Randy Rhodes, secretary of Sugarcreek Water Co.
HARRISBURG (AP) — It’s been two months since the contentious, once-a-decade process to redraw Pennsylvania legislative districts wrapped up, and now a couple hundred candidates hoping to unseat or succeed state lawmakers are rushing headlong into the homestretch of a primary election that wi…
UPMC Northwest is celebrating its newest mothers with matching baby hats and headbands in honor of Mother’s Day.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution requesting increased funding for the “crumbling mental health system.”
NEW YORK (AP) — A sharp sell-off left the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,000 points lower Thursday, wiping out the gains from Wall Street’s biggest rally in two years, as worries grow that the higher interest rates the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation will de…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s apparent intention to abolish a nationwide right to abortion, spelled out in a draft opinion leaked this week, will expand the battlefield of the nation’s most highly charged culture war, taking it to states where abortion access has long been assured.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Franklin couple were arrested Wednesday on child endangerment and aggravated assault charges after their infant son was found to have nine bone fractures that Franklin police say resulted from two incidents of abuse.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman says tolling of interstate bridges “is not necessary,” and keeping Polk State Center in operation is vital to those who need its services.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
-
Franklin City Council accepted the resignation of a council member, heard an update on the Miller-Sibley pool and addressed numerous other issues at the panel’s meeting Monday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
State Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, a candidate for lieutenant governor, believes the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the neglect in the mental health system.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain says he “is not a politician,” but that didn’t stop him from outlining his vision for Pennsylvania, which includes governing with fiscal conservancy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a “radical” Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned that other privacy ri…
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
-
(Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series that takes a look at how employers, schools and community organizations are working together to help job-seekers prepare to join the workforce.)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likel…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
-
(Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series that takes a look at how employers, schools and community organizations are coming together to help job-seekers prepare to join the workforce.)
- From staff reports
-
Twenty-five vendors have signed on to be part of Franklin’s 2022 farmers market, which will open Saturday.
Mineral Township crash
- Randy Bartley
-
Poor weather didn’t dampen the 29th annual Biker’s Blessing Sunday afternoon at Tionesta.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Three area state House representatives, who have a combined 21 terms served, are again seeking re-election to the General Assembly; citing a variety of issues and agendas as the reasons behind their decisions.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defe…
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Several events have been planned in the area as part of the Remake Learning Days Across America program.
The Forest County Coroner’s Office said a Mayport man died on Friday as the result of a horse riding accident.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points Friday as another sharp sell-off led by technology stocks added to Wall Street’s losses in April, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest monthly skid since the start of the pandemic.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved the purchase of three parcels of land from the Venango County Land Bank.
- By CINDI POWER Special sections editor
-
Kindergarten students at Valley Grove Elementary School have spent the majority of the past month watching and waiting for the sounds of peeps and the sight of fluffy little chicks.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Organizers of Relay for Life events in Venango County are looking to paint the county purple in May to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Close to 50 firefighters and elected officials attended the second joint meeting of the Oil City and Franklin city councils on Wednesday to discuss moving forward with a state funded study of the fire service situation in parts or all of Venango County.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council heard an update on “personnel issues” in the city during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City invited St. Stephen School students to celebrate Arbor Day with them on Thursday by planting two trees in front of the school.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin couple accused of abusing infant son
-
Rep. Madison Cawthorn downplays ‘crass’ leaked nude video, blames opponents’ ‘drip campaign’
-
Cranberry names top graduates
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 3
-
UPMC Northwest newborns celebrate Mother's Day
-
Dollar General opens along Route 157
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Conservancy works to stop invasive plant along Clarion River
-
Support continues for Franklin couple accused of child abuse
-
River Ridge Mansion tours set June 2
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
ENORMOUS Yard Sale. Seneca - 7 Kirwood Ave. Thurs, Fri &a…
Rocsato Conservatory of Music, Titusville, PA - Musical T…
All persons indebted or having claims against the Estate …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Administration on the Estate of Donn…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of George…
NOTICE: Wanted to buy Cast Iron Cookware, Griswold, etc.C…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Guth hurls FHS past Bulldogs; Orioles win big
-
Fulmer, Clayton honored
-
Geer to join Clarion staff as volunteer assistant coach
-
Unbeaten Knights survive 10-inning scare from Muskies
-
Russell, Alcorn lead local athletes on track, field
-
Knights split with Dragons
-
Orioles, Knights and Oilers prevail
-
North Clarion splits with Union/A-C Valley
-
Hoobler, Edge help Knights stay perfect
-
Orioles spike Bison; Oilers top 'Dogs
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 3
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 4
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 6
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 7
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 5
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 9
-
Man accused of fleeing from police
-
Coroner: Mayport man dies in horse riding accident
-
Venango County Court Reporter