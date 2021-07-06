Coming tomorrow

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson introduces legislation that encourages broadband development in rural areas. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 2:02 am
Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.
Hiring and retainment of employees have been critical challenges in most industries, both locally and statewide, according to Susan Williams, president of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, through a bill of which he is the primary sponsor, hopes to close the "digital divide" between rural and urban America.
Franklin's Barrow-Civic Theatre announced its 2021 live performance lineup on Tuesday, almost 16 months after COVID-19 closed the venue's curtains to in-person audiences.
NEW YORK (AP) - This summer is already shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers.
Area residents commemorated the Independence Day holiday over the weekend with festivities in Oil City and Franklin.
The newspaper is launching a special series today to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks, concerts and beach outings over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.
A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups.
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.
More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.
The Days Inn in Oil City will be open by the Oil Heritage Festival later this month, the hotel's general manager said Thursday.
Can the residents of Polk State Center be served elsewhere?
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican-crafted bill to ban so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" in some cases and to restrict the health secretary's actions during health emergencies was vetoed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
LUCINDA - St. Joseph Church's 82nd annual 4th of July celebration will be held online again this year.
The Franklin Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years of service, and the milestone was highlighted by a community celebration Tuesday in Bandstand Park.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools that he secured from Republican lawmakers, while also chalking up negotiating table losses.
Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.
Kyle Andres is enjoying going to school, even during summer break.
A revitalized SaltBox Visitor Center at the Justus Trail's Eighth Street trailhead was unveiled during an open house over the weekend after about two months of interior work was completed.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans and Democrats are feuding over whether Pennsylvania's roughly $40 billion budget package negotiated behind closed doors and passed within hours of becoming public includes money for the state auditor general to begin auditing election results.
CLARION - The "I Love Clarion" Independence Day celebration will provide COVID-19 vaccines, according to Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker.
Oil City School Board members unanimously approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget with no tax increase at their meeting Monday.
Drug-related driving under the influence arrests in Venango County have risen sharply the past two years, according to Robert Daugherty, who recently retired as director of the county’s adult and juvenile probation departments.
Monday was a great day to be at your favorite swimming pool.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A key trade that sealed a budget deal between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the Legislature was a $100 million injection of cash into Pennsylvania’s poorest public schools in exchange for the governor backing off a regulatory expansion of eligibility for overtime pay.
WARREN - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman acknowledged concerns surrounding the scheduled closing of Polk State Center in August 2022 are "a very valid point."
CLARION - The state's plan to combine six universities, including Clarion, into two regional universities drew protesters to Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion on Saturday afternoon.
Regardless of weather, Franklin won't have its parade rained out this year, said event organizer Ronnie Beith at Sunday evening's South 62 concert in Bandstand Park.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID-19 vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A bill to require voter ID and make a host of other changes to Pennsylvania election law passed the state Senate Friday on party lines and is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf, who plans to veto it.
HARRISBURG - A state budget that dumps billions in federal coronavirus money into savings, boosts spending on education and provides aid to nursing homes easily passed the Legislature on Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf's office said he plans to sign it next week.
