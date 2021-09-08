Coming Tomorrow

It's been almost 20 years since the twin towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, and Emlenton volunteer firefighters still vividly recall that day and their trip to ground zero in the weeks that followed. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.

It's been almost 20 years since the twin towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, and Emlenton volunteer firefighters still vividly recall that day and their trip to ground zero in the weeks that followed. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.

Chamber: Securing child care remains an issue

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams said anticipation had been the start of a new school year “would give working parents the opportunity to return to the workplace, whether that be at home or at the office, knowing their children were safe and well taken care of at school.”

Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuee…

An annual Labor Day tradition in southeastern Venango County was in full swing within an hour after it began Monday.

SHANKSVILLE (AP) — The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of qui…

No newspaper today
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Plans take shape for 9/11 event
Plans take shape for 9/11 event

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A community 9/11 service of remembrance will be held Sept. 11 in Oil City’s Justus Park to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Johnstown.

Northeast death toll hits 45
Northeast death toll hits 45

NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars.

State's carbon plan clears last regulatory hurdle
State's carbon plan clears last regulatory hurdle

HARRISBURG (AP) — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change passed its last regulatory hurdle Wednesday, in a hard-fought bid to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.

State orders masks in all schools, day cares
State orders masks in all schools, day cares

HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds and infecting more young people just as students ret…

HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

Last troops exit Afghanistan
Last troops exit Afghanistan

  • By ROBERT BURNS AND LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 …

Wind, storm surge from Hurricane Ida lash Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…

Police chiefs: More help needed

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Police understaffing problems are present in municipalities across the country, resulting in a desire for more officers.

Parnell: Rescue will be tall order

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Locally, some people might remember Sean Parnell as a Clarion University student whose sense of patriotism prompted him to transfer to Duquesne University after the 9/11 attacks because that school had an ROTC program.