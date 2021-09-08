Coming Tomorrow

It's been almost 20 years since the twin towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, and Emlenton volunteer firefighters still vividly recall that day and their trip to ground zero in the weeks that followed. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Polk State Center is almost $5 million under budget compared with last year, mostly due to the low number of staff.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams said anticipation had been the start of a new school year “would give working parents the opportunity to return to the workplace, whether that be at home or at the office, knowing their children were safe and well taken care of at school.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuee…
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Franklin was energized Tuesday as the city saw a new coffee shop open up.
- By From staff reports
School’s been in session for less than a week and the first transition to fully remote learning is underway.
An annual Labor Day tradition in southeastern Venango County was in full swing within an hour after it began Monday.
SHANKSVILLE (AP) — The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of qui…
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
School's been in session for less than a week and the first transition to fully remote learning is underway.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A community 9/11 service of remembrance will be held Sept. 11 in Oil City’s Justus Park to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Johnstown.
PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to resolve a lawsuit against Cooperstown couple Allen and Heidi Woodcock, owners and managers of rental properties in Oil City.
- By DILLON PROVENZA AND KARA O’NEIL Staff writers
Local school district leaders are continuing to react to the state’s mask mandate that goes into effect Tuesday at schools and day cares.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
The pandemic has taken its toll on more than our respiratory tracts.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Education Association said it notified the school district of the union’s intention to strike Sept. 13 if the labor situation is not resolved by that date.
A building was severely damaged in a fire that was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Franklin.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Cranberry Area School District Superintendent Bill Vonada sent out a letter to families in the district Thursday with details about the state’s mask mandate that begins Tuesday in schools.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners propose to submit an application for $447,925 in Community Block Development Grant funding for five municipalities.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The Venango County Humane Society’s cats and dogs can now get their teeth cared for thanks to a recent charitable donation.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Art on the Allegheny is returning to Tionesta on Saturday for the fourth year.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The villages of Rocky Grove and Sugarcreek will see a price increase for sewer rates starting in January.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
As the sun rose and the rain fell Saturday morning, cyclists gathered at the Central Avenue plaza in Oil City in honor of fallen U.S. Army Capt. Erick Foster.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change passed its last regulatory hurdle Wednesday, in a hard-fought bid to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s July seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was up from June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds and infecting more young people just as students ret…
- By DILLON PROVENZA and KARA O’NEIL Staff writers
Following last year’s COVID-related uncertainty, Tuesday started off as a normal first day of school for local students who were excited to see their classmates and teachers.
DUBOIS — WRC Senior Services, with operations in Clarion, Brookville, New Bethlehem and Ridgway, and Penn Highlands Healthcare on Tuesday announced an integration plan.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Hurricane Ida will have little effect on northwest Pennsylvania as the storm passes by this afternoon and Wednesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians will lose federal pandemic unemployment benefits after this week, including an extra $300 per week, an extra 13 weeks of benefits and benefits for the self-employed.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
As we enter the school year and summer turns to fall, many are wondering what can be done to get ahead of COVID.
- By ROBERT BURNS AND LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 …
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News
SALEM — Heavy rains hit western Clarion County and south central Venango County at about 6 p.m. Saturday, quickly dumping up to 3 inches of water in some areas.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Police understaffing problems are present in municipalities across the country, resulting in a desire for more officers.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Locally, some people might remember Sean Parnell as a Clarion University student whose sense of patriotism prompted him to transfer to Duquesne University after the 9/11 attacks because that school had an ROTC program.
