Coming Tomorrow

Staff writer Stacey Gross goes one-on-one with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman about Polk State Center. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com for the story and more.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A bill to require voter ID and make a host of other changes to Pennsylvania election law passed the state Senate Friday on party lines and is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf, who plans to veto it.
HARRISBURG - A state budget that dumps billions in federal coronavirus money into savings, boosts spending on education and provides aid to nursing homes easily passed the Legislature on Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf's office said he plans to sign it next week.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Families filled both Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin during the children's penny carnival on Friday.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
KENNERDELL - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a home at 755 North Kent Road in Kennerdell on Friday morning.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members were told Thursday that the city's bond rating has improved.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE - It's not a typical day in the life of most teens, but for Union High School junior Grace Henry, a member of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department, what happened June 10 is something a firefighter must anticipate.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania's plans for its share of coronavirus relief and a potential boost in education funding are among the issues being negotiated as lawmakers and the governor entered the final week of their budget year on Thursday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Gordon Bickel is at it again, and this time he's updating Venango County's road flares.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School District students who need special instruction in things like life skills or emotional support go to school in other districts for help in those areas, and special education supervisor Amber Nolan-Johnston said the arrangement is beneficial to both the students and district.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden announced new efforts Wednesday to stem a national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is "taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities." But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a …
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday voted to ban the use of so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" by colleges, universities or governmental entities and to put new restrictions on the health secretary's powers during a health emergency.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
The Valley Grove School Board accepted the resignation of its president, Sue Bialo, on Monday evening.
- From staff reports
-
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair is back and booming.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have $7 million to spend but they aren't certain what to do with all the money.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin School Board president Brian Spaid broached the subject of school district mergers during the board's meeting Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) - COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms hit another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board members heard updates Monday from district administrators on end-of-year events and summer programs that are getting started.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin Area School District is looking to bolster its remote classroom capabilities after the past two school years saw an increase in online learning due to the pandemic.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
For 88 years, Rocky Grove's annual fireman's fair has been held in the village, according to Alicia Cook.
NEW YORK (AP) - Barbara and Christine Colucci long to remove their masks and kiss their 102-year-old mother, who has dementia and is in a nursing home in Rochester, New York. They would love to have more than two people in her room at a time so that relatives can be there too.
ATLANTA (AP) - Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate that also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alaba…
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Jeep enthusiasts have an opportunity to go off-road for a good cause next month.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A Grove City man has been charged with homicide for killing his wife on Wednesday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After last year's abridged Oil Heritage Festival, things are on track for Oil City's annual summer celebration to return to full capacity this year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The partisan political debate over potential changes to how Pennsylvania registers voters and runs elections moved Thursday from the Capitol in Harrisburg to suburban Philadelphia, where the leading House Republican on the topic showed up at a news conference by Democratic …
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
There will be no 4th of July parade this year in Franklin, but the 11 days of holiday festivities will otherwise continue as the city looks to don a patriotic look.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A 76-year-old avid hiker is currently using the Emlenton area as his base of operations as he puts in his miles every day.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The death of a Grove City woman on Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A year ago, people wondered when things would be normal. For Venango County businesses, that time seems to be drawing near.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County Planning Commission is looking into what measures can be taken to make things safer at the Washington Crossing intersection in Franklin.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After a year of feeling blue without the Blues, the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival is returning to Bandstand Park this weekend.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
One person was injured after a fully loaded cement truck came careening down Bully Hill Road in Franklin at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans on a legislative committee Tuesday pushed out a multifaceted proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law, a bill that backers said would make needed improvements and standardize procedures.
