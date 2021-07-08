Coming tomorrow

Attorney representing plaintiffs in Polk State Center lawsuit discusses where the case stands today. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
Tags
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Taste of Talent committee will confer this weekend over how to proceed since Franklin's popular summer event was canceled for a second straight week Wednesday due to storms.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members heard updates Thursday on traffic issues, proposed road work on Colbert Avenue and the city fire department's new boat.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A lawsuit aimed at stopping the closure of Polk State Center is moving again as pandemic restrictions lift and district courts swing back into session.
Attorney representing plaintiffs in Polk State Center lawsuit discusses where the case stands today. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Congressman Glenn Thompson is looking for a way to build bridges on Interstate 80 without placing tolls on them.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
How have Venango County's coronavirus case numbers been influenced since the beginning of the year?
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials recently spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, through a bill of which he is the primary sponsor, hopes to close the "digital divide" between rural and urban America.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin's Barrow-Civic Theatre announced its 2021 live performance lineup on Tuesday, almost 16 months after COVID-19 closed the venue's curtains to in-person audiences.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Hiring and retainment of employees have been critical challenges in most industries, both locally and statewide, according to Susan Williams, president of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson introduces legislation that encourages broadband development in rural areas. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
NEW YORK (AP) - This summer is already shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers.
- From staff reports
-
Area residents commemorated the Independence Day holiday over the weekend with festivities in Oil City and Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper is launching a special series today to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick.
The newspaper is beginning a special series in Tuesday’s edition that will celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick. The initial story will look back on the first edition of the Daily Derrick, which was published Sept. 11, 1871. For this story and more, pick up a copy of Tuesday's T…
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks, concerts and beach outings over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News
-
CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Days Inn in Oil City will be open by the Oil Heritage Festival later this month, the hotel's general manager said Thursday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Can the residents of Polk State Center be served elsewhere?
State Department of Human Services provides a picture of the resident population at Polk State Center. For this story and more, pick up a copy of Saturday's The Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican-crafted bill to ban so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" in some cases and to restrict the health secretary's actions during health emergencies was vetoed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Transfer from Polk State Center won't be simple as community-based providers face support staff issues. For the story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's The Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
- From staff reports
-
LUCINDA - St. Joseph Church's 82nd annual 4th of July celebration will be held online again this year.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Franklin Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years of service, and the milestone was highlighted by a community celebration Tuesday in Bandstand Park.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools that he secured from Republican lawmakers, while also chalking up negotiating table losses.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Kyle Andres is enjoying going to school, even during summer break.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A revitalized SaltBox Visitor Center at the Justus Trail's Eighth Street trailhead was unveiled during an open house over the weekend after about two months of interior work was completed.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans and Democrats are feuding over whether Pennsylvania's roughly $40 billion budget package negotiated behind closed doors and passed within hours of becoming public includes money for the state auditor general to begin auditing election results.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed 2 people
-
Memory of Franklin Marine honored at fundraising walk
-
DUI arrests
-
Seneca man charged for assaulting trooper
-
Semi crash shuts down I-80; orange juice spills onto road
-
Cooling off in Oil Creek
-
Spruce-up at Oil City
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
California lawmakers push feds to allow a therapy that pays meth users to abstain
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…
part time cleaners for days. Flexible hours. Pay rate dep…
**WANTED** IMMEDIATE OPENING MOTOR ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED FOR THE DERRICK AND THE CLARION NEWS ***************
**WANTED** IMMEDIATE OPENING MOTOR ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED FO…
Counseling agency located in Franklin is looking for a PA…
Experienced flooring installer for Country Carpet Barn, I…
Positions now available for Dancers. No experience necess…
PT /FT Clerical/Office Manager position. Knox/Clarion are…
**WANTED** IMMEDIATE OPENING MOTOR ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED FOR THE DERRICK AND THE CLARION NEWS ***************
**WANTED** IMMEDIATE OPENING MOTOR ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED FO…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
DUI arrests
-
Seneca man charged for assaulting trooper
-
Semi crash shuts down I-80; orange juice spills onto road
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
Franklin man charged with stalking, harassment
-
Fish Commission charges Spencer in connection with 2019 flooding issues
-
Police investigate identity thefts
-
Franklin man charged with stalking, harassment
-
OC man accused of using employer's credit card
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike
-
Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police
-
Armed standoff with police shuts down part of I-95
-
Hit by a ransomware attack? Your payment may be deductible
-
The Latest: 99% of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people
-
Wyoming man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M
-
Germany: 4 men, 1 woman sentenced to prison for child abuse
-
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
-
'Message in the mess': Family finds hope as search continues
-
Pope Francis: Thank you, Benedict, for praying for church