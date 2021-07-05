Coming tomorrow

The newspaper is beginning a special series in Tuesday’s edition that will celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick. The initial story will look back on the first edition of the Daily Derrick, which was published Sept. 11, 1871. For this story and more, pick up a copy of Tuesday's The Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks, concerts and beach outings over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News
CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Days Inn in Oil City will be open by the Oil Heritage Festival later this month, the hotel's general manager said Thursday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Can the residents of Polk State Center be served elsewhere?
State Department of Human Services provides a picture of the resident population at Polk State Center.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican-crafted bill to ban so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" in some cases and to restrict the health secretary's actions during health emergencies was vetoed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Transfer from Polk State Center won't be simple as community-based providers face support staff issues.
- From staff reports
LUCINDA - St. Joseph Church's 82nd annual 4th of July celebration will be held online again this year.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The Franklin Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years of service, and the milestone was highlighted by a community celebration Tuesday in Bandstand Park.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools that he secured from Republican lawmakers, while also chalking up negotiating table losses.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Kyle Andres is enjoying going to school, even during summer break.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A revitalized SaltBox Visitor Center at the Justus Trail's Eighth Street trailhead was unveiled during an open house over the weekend after about two months of interior work was completed.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans and Democrats are feuding over whether Pennsylvania's roughly $40 billion budget package negotiated behind closed doors and passed within hours of becoming public includes money for the state auditor general to begin auditing election results.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News
CLARION - The "I Love Clarion" Independence Day celebration will provide COVID-19 vaccines, according to Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members unanimously approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget with no tax increase at their meeting Monday.
Drug-related driving under the influence arrests in Venango County have risen sharply the past two years, according to Robert Daugherty, who recently retired as director of the county’s adult and juvenile probation departments.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Monday was a great day to be at your favorite swimming pool.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A key trade that sealed a budget deal between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the Legislature was a $100 million injection of cash into Pennsylvania’s poorest public schools in exchange for the governor backing off a regulatory expansion of eligibility for overtime pay.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
WARREN - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman acknowledged concerns surrounding the scheduled closing of Polk State Center in August 2022 are "a very valid point."
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The state's plan to combine six universities, including Clarion, into two regional universities drew protesters to Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion on Saturday afternoon.
Regardless of weather, Franklin won't have its parade rained out this year, said event organizer Ronnie Beith at Sunday evening's South 62 concert in Bandstand Park.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID-19 vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot.
Staff writer Stacey Gross goes one-on-one with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman about Polk State Center.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A bill to require voter ID and make a host of other changes to Pennsylvania election law passed the state Senate Friday on party lines and is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf, who plans to veto it.
HARRISBURG - A state budget that dumps billions in federal coronavirus money into savings, boosts spending on education and provides aid to nursing homes easily passed the Legislature on Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf's office said he plans to sign it next week.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
KENNERDELL - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a home at 755 North Kent Road in Kennerdell on Friday morning.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Families filled both Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin during the children's penny carnival on Friday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
BROOKVILLE - It's not a typical day in the life of most teens, but for Union High School junior Grace Henry, a member of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department, what happened June 10 is something a firefighter must anticipate.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania's plans for its share of coronavirus relief and a potential boost in education funding are among the issues being negotiated as lawmakers and the governor entered the final week of their budget year on Thursday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Oil City Council members were told Thursday that the city's bond rating has improved.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden announced new efforts Wednesday to stem a national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is "taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities." But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a …
