Coming Tomorrow

Read about local commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, along with personal reflections. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com

 
Front Page

Front Page
AP

Vaccine rules ignite opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into cult…

Front Page

Tyler Johnson, who was a Rocky Grove High School student in 2001, and the Venango County commissioners recall where they were and what they were doing as students when the 9/11 attacks took place. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.

Front Page

Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking

HARRISBURG (AP) — An apparent loophole in Pennsylvania’s face mask mandate for schools is making it easier for some students to go to class without having to cover their faces, even as state regulators sought to make an example of one openly defiant school board.

Accident closes portion of Route 322
Accident closes portion of Route 322

  • Updated

A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.

Is anyone missing a goat?
Front Page

Is anyone missing a goat?

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A goat is on the lam from Franklin police, as 3rd Ward residents continue to report sightings of the loose animal.

Front Page

State tracks pediatric virus cases

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The state Department of Health is now tracking COVID-19 cases among children. The state began providing data on pediatric cases on Aug. 16, ahead of the 2021-22 academic year.

Front Page

It's been almost 20 years since the twin towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, and Emlenton volunteer firefighters still vividly recall that day and their trip to ground zero in the weeks that followed. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.

Front Page

Chamber: Securing child care remains an issue

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams said anticipation had been the start of a new school year “would give working parents the opportunity to return to the workplace, whether that be at home or at the office, knowing their children were safe and well taken care of at school.”

Front Page
AP

Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuee…

Fun in Fertigs
Front Page

Fun in Fertigs

An annual Labor Day tradition in southeastern Venango County was in full swing within an hour after it began Monday.

Nation pauses to reflect
Front Page

Nation pauses to reflect

SHANKSVILLE (AP) — The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of qui…

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Plans take shape for 9/11 event
Front Page

Plans take shape for 9/11 event

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A community 9/11 service of remembrance will be held Sept. 11 in Oil City’s Justus Park to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Johnstown.

Northeast death toll hits 45
Front Page

Northeast death toll hits 45

NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars.

State's carbon plan clears last regulatory hurdle
Front Page

State's carbon plan clears last regulatory hurdle

HARRISBURG (AP) — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change passed its last regulatory hurdle Wednesday, in a hard-fought bid to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.