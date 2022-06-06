A Los Angeles-based, award-winning filmmaker is shooting a documentary about the Venango County facility that became "personal" to him.
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans at the low end of the income rung are once again struggling to make ends meet.
The Franklin Area High School’s football stadium bleachers provided families and friends with a great view of the 2022 graduation ceremony of 144 senior class members early Sunday evening.
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin Fine Arts Council announced the 10 vocalists who will compete in this year’s Taste of Talent singing competition. They are:
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The Franklin Area High School Black Knight Marching Band — once again — showed its patriotic spirit when it represented Pennsylvania in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Thirteen seniors received diplomas Friday evening during commencement ceremonies for the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2022.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Energetic and competitive Sandycreek Elementary School students gathered inside and outside the school premises all day Friday for a day of yard games, dancing, experiments and crafts.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Scaffolding rises up the side of 100 Seneca, the imposing, five-story former bank in downtown Oil City, as renovation work continues at the landmark building.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Franklin’s popular Taste of Franklin restaurant sampling event won’t be held this summer due to restaurant staffing shortages.
- From staff reports
-
When Megan Hiles’ first-grade students from Sandycreek Elementary School tried to guess who their mystery book reader would be, they were in for quite a surprise.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A preliminary hearing for a Franklin couple accused of endangering their infant son has been continued for a second time.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime, so the saying goes, and that is exactly what will be happening Saturday, June 18, when the Oil City Izaak Walton League hosts its annual Venango County Youth Field Day.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System and Greensburg-based Excela Health have signed a letter of intent to form a new health system, according to a BHS news release.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News
-
CLARION TWP. — After a five-year tenure, Clarion-Limestone School District and Superintendent Amy J. Glasl have parted ways as both parties last week approved a 16-page agreement under which Glasl submitted her resignation and the school district paid her a $10,000 severance settlement.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April is up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Shouts rang across the field beside Venango Catholic High School on Tuesday. Loud growls, kah-kahs and howls joined the din.
Marienville state police said one person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Forest Road in Farmington Township in Clarion County on Friday evening.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The supply chain issues have not only affected consumers, but it’s also taken its toll on local government in Pennsylvania — especially those involved with the state-run COSTARS program.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
As the U.S. heads into prime tick season, Pennsylvania continues to lead the country in the number of reported Lyme disease cases per year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Memorial Day commemorations in Franklin and Oil City were welcomed by warm weather and a blue sky.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
There could be some help from the state Legislature on the horizon for struggling ambulance services in the area.
After holding the annual Our Community Salutes banquet online the past two years, Sherman “Tank” Morrison felt “blessed to be in person this year” at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
A brand-new event will pedal its way into Titusville on Saturday, when more than 150 cyclists — from as far south as Florida, as far west as Michigan and as far north as Vermont — come to participate in the first Roughneck Gravel Roubaix.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Scores of outboard boats will converge on Justus Lake this weekend as the Two Mile Run Regatta returns to Two Mile Run County Park for its silver anniversary.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Photographs taken during the last lunar eclipse with guest appearances from Mercury and Venus hanged in the window.
Clarion state police said two Clarion residents died in a motorcycle accident on Route 322 in Clarion Township, north of Liberty Street, late Wednesday evening.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when th…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Pinched for space, many county governments are forced to pay for office space on the local rental market at a high cost — except in Clarion County, which has found a way to turn an expense into income.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
They say everything is bigger in Texas.
Memorial Day observances and solemn services will be held across the area this weekend and Monday. Here is a rundown of the events:
According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.
