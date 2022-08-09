A Sigel man is among the claimants in the Camp Lejeune tainted-water case. The Clarion County Veterans Administration says "this is just starting" in terms of the number of local claimants.

Coming Wednesday: Camp Lejeune case

Something for everyone at Venango fair
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Bubblegum competitions, several animal shows and many other activities were enough to keep fairgoers entertained for hours during Monday afternoon’s 80-degree weather at the Venango County Fair.

Venango gas prices just above regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s run of gasoline prices being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.44, has come to an end after four consecutive weeks, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

First degree murder charge added in death of OC woman

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel is now being charged with first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was already facing in connection with the woman’s death.

Man dies in 'officer involved shooting'
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.

$500K grant to help project's fight against substance use disorder

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Recovery Is Community Northwest Pennsylvania — a grant project through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program — provided an update during a recent meeting on grant intiatives with Hamot Health Foundation, in collaboration with other consortium partners.

Mastriano supports Polk
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday morning said to the newspaper that keeping Polk State Center from closing would be a priority if he were to be elected.

Route 8 sidewalk project expected to get OK

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

A sidewalk project that Sugarcreek Administrator Joe Sporer said had been proposed nearly a decade ago was a topic of discussion during Borough Council’s meeting earlier this week and is on the cusp of approval.

Venango Catholic Schools president headed to Erie
  • From staff reports

Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City since 2019, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of summer after nine years with the diocese, according to a news release …

What's new at the fair this year?
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Toyota Rodeo and Mega Mud Trucks DOT will be back at the Venango County Fair this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter, and Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic will ride a bull at the rodeo.

Forest to seek grant for bridge replacement

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — The Forest County commissioners, during their meeting on Wednesday, approved a resolution to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Grant to replace the Mayburg bridge.

No injuries in aircraft incident
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Franklin state police said no one was injured when a post-World War II era, single-engine plane landed in a field in Seneca, and then veered into an area of trees and bushes.

'Potential' seen for services hub

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Officials with Venango County Human Services and a number of organizations in Oil City continue to flesh out the vision for a potential hub to provide services to people in the city’s East End.

Franklin discusses possible CDBG projects

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin City Council, during its monthly meeting on Monday, held its first of two public hearings on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for financial year 2022.

Venango gas prices stay under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — For the fourth consecutive week, the average price of gasoline in Venango County is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.51, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 1…

Man dies in ATV crash

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.