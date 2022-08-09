Coming Wednesday: Camp Lejeune case

A Sigel man is among the claimants in the Camp Lejeune tainted-water case. The Clarion County Veterans Administration says "this is just starting" in terms of the number of local claimants.
BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Bubblegum competitions, several animal shows and many other activities were enough to keep fairgoers entertained for hours during Monday afternoon’s 80-degree weather at the Venango County Fair.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Many senior citizens on a fixed income are finding it difficult making ends meet, a challenge that some of them were willing to talk about at the Senior Expo at the Clarion Mall last week.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s run of gasoline prices being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.44, has come to an end after four consecutive weeks, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel is now being charged with first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was already facing in connection with the woman’s death.
According to Clarion state police, the closed portion of Route 338 in Knox has reopened as of 10:50 a.m.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.
The opening day of the Venango County Fair saw a full crowd on Saturday for the Toyota Rodeo.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
TITUSVILLE — Ida (Minerva) Tarbell was a giant killer in a time of industrial giants. The journalist from Titusville wrote the “The History of the Standard Oil Company” — a work that eventually led to the dismemberment of the monopoly.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Recovery Is Community Northwest Pennsylvania — a grant project through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program — provided an update during a recent meeting on grant intiatives with Hamot Health Foundation, in collaboration with other consortium partners.
Eighty-plus-degrees and the sun beating down didn’t wilt the enthusiasm of the Oil City Oiler Marching Band on Friday as it concluded its five-day band camp.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
TIONESTA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday morning said to the newspaper that keeping Polk State Center from closing would be a priority if he were to be elected.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
A sidewalk project that Sugarcreek Administrator Joe Sporer said had been proposed nearly a decade ago was a topic of discussion during Borough Council’s meeting earlier this week and is on the cusp of approval.
- From staff reports
Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City since 2019, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of summer after nine years with the diocese, according to a news release …
- By ASHLEY BARLETTA Clarion News writer
ASHLAND TWP. — Timothy Thompson takes what other people discard, turns it into cash and then uses that cash to help others.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign swing through Franklin on Thursday night, drawing a standing-room only crowd of more than 100 people to Allegheny River Retreat Center (ARRC) that welcomed both him and his wife, Rebbie.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Toyota Rodeo and Mega Mud Trucks DOT will be back at the Venango County Fair this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter, and Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic will ride a bull at the rodeo.
Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Franklin General Authority has a sewer upgrade project coming down the pipeline to continue the work of eliminating overflows in the city.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
TIONESTA — The Forest County commissioners, during their meeting on Wednesday, approved a resolution to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Grant to replace the Mayburg bridge.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Franklin state police said no one was injured when a post-World War II era, single-engine plane landed in a field in Seneca, and then veered into an area of trees and bushes.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Neither the rescheduled date nor the muggy air could keep the crowd away from Franklin’s Bandstand Park on Wednesday night for the final regular round of Taste of Talent.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Franklin General Authority has been involved with a number of water-system projects in the community over the past four months. Recently, the authority sat down with the newspaper to provide updates on the upgrades.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Officials with Venango County Human Services and a number of organizations in Oil City continue to flesh out the vision for a potential hub to provide services to people in the city’s East End.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin City Council, during its monthly meeting on Monday, held its first of two public hearings on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for financial year 2022.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June is up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
MARIENVILLE — The transformation of Marienville Park to Marienville Area Community Garden was celebrated Monday with a ceremony, during which state officials also were present.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin City Council on Monday night decided to move forward on a community survey about which type of projects the public would like to see done to improve recreation venues in Franklin.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — For the fourth consecutive week, the average price of gasoline in Venango County is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.51, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 1…
Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.
HARRISBURG (AP) — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
For the first time in two years, the Clarion County Fair was fully open and the result was, as Clarion County Fair Board President Josh Minich said on the final day of weeklong annual event, “spectacular.”
