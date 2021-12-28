COMING WEDNESDAY: Oil City and Franklin fire chiefs say reception to consolidation of resources has been good, but there are hurdles to clear.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
This is the first story of a three-part series examining the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday said that he will have a new top election official as he enters his last year in office, naming Leigh Chapman to replace Veronica Degraffenreid atop the Department of State.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides — and the l…
A special three-part series — "Fire Departments' Dilemmas" — by Stacey Gross examines the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe. Look for it in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…
Rimersburg trespass
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation honored a Venango County maintenance employee for going above and beyond to provide service to two people stranded on the side of the road in Warren County.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION — Clarion Borough and Clarion Township might get a “do-over” on the 2020 census count that showed population drops taking both municipalities under important funding thresholds.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
TIONESTA — Nearly 20 volunteer cooks and servers turned out to help with the Bear Claw Cafe’s first Christmas community dinner on Friday in Tionesta.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping.
Redbank accidents
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. Merry Christmas!
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Venango County is in a once in a decade process of reconfiguring its magisterial judge districts as required by state law.
- From staff reports
Three Marienville-area churches are trying to “get to gnome” their community through their Christmas church gnomes.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
Cranberry Township supervisors, with chairman Harold Best presiding over his last meeting, gave their final approval Thursday to the township’s 2022 budget that holds the line on taxes.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state election official is warning that the 2022 primary election may have to be delayed as a group of voters asked the state’s highest court to pick a new map of congressional districts if Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers fail to agree on one soon.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners gave final approval Wednesday to the county’s 2022 budget that calls for a one-mill tax increase.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
On Dec. 10, people across the country watched in horror as a tornado ripped through western Kentucky, destroying homes, lives and livelihoods.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Joan Kriebel makes tiny sleighs, and the sale of those sleighs has generated money to help needy veterans in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
When the news came out that Pennsylvania had lost population in the last census, the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives had to brace itself knowing representation will be reduced from 18 to 17 members.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority discussed funding and other matters related to the 100 Seneca project at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Baby candy cane, anyone?
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Several changes have come to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas over the past month as acting president judge Thomas King Kistler works to “move the court forward.”
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Monday was a good day for Clarion County as the bi-annual judicial tax sale more than met expectations.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Thirty-six years ago, a little girl from Franklin gave up her beloved blanket to keep baby Jesus warm.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Since the U.S. House select committee was formed to investigate the events that took place before, during and after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the panel and its work has been in and out of the news for nearly a year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress …
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Cool temperatures and a steady rain did not deter about 150 people from attending the Wreaths Across America commemoration on Saturday at Clarion Cemetery.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
With winter set to officially arrive Tuesday, a mild season could be what’s in store based on what the region has so far seen up to this point in December.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
There’s the familiar adage that says “It is always better to give than to receive.” It’s a mindset that one local family lives by, especially on Christmas Day.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
A rash of viral videos on Thursday sparked large responses at school districts nationally, including in the Oil Region.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
On Jan. 4, for the first time in almost 40 years, Rex Munsee will not be carrying a badge. When Sheriff-elect Shawn Zerfoss is sworn in, Munsee will be a civilian.
Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Clarion became the biblical city of Bethlehem on Friday night, thanks to the congregation of Trinity Point Church of God.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
BROOKVILLE — The state’s plan to toll nine bridges on interstate highways, including the North Fork bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County, met with criticism on Wednesday night in Brookville.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A man and a woman are each facing charges of possessing and distributing methamphetamine in the Venango County area.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
When she was a young girl, Tamara Bell had a dream — to be a writer.
