National Night Out

Will Price, the United Way of Venango County executive director, talks about the concept of National Night Out during Friday's event at the St. Elizabeth Center in Oil City.

 By Makayla Keating

The warm sun shone down Friday morning at the St. Elizabeth Center in Oil City as the United Way of Venango County held a press conference about this year’s National Night Out to be held Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Will Price, the executive director of the Venango County United Way, described the event as being “dedicated to fostering positive relationships between residents, local law enforcement and community organizations.”

Shoot Like A Girl
Shoot Like A Girl

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

When Central Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Hawke asked Utica resident Rinda Miller to be her plus one on this year’s Shoot Like A Girl trip, Miller accepted her offer because she believed the trip would increase her confidence in using a gun.

Coming Monday: Young entrepreneurs

Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.

Drone may have been flying near jail before escape
Drone may have been flying near jail before escape

WARREN (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a drone that may have been flying near the Warren County jail before homicide suspect Michael Burham’s escape last week, and they say they have increasing concerns the escaped prisoner may be armed.

Taste of Talent postponed

Due to severe thunderstorms that are forecast to move into the area early this evening, Taste of Talent organizers have rescheduled tonight's event to July 19.

Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape
Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape

WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …

Federal 'effort' on French Creek stirs anger

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

MEADVILLE — Two things were made clear Thursday during a meeting about the French Creek watershed between public officials from five counties, including Venango, and representatives from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent returns after postponement
Franklin favorite Taste of Talent returns after postponement

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After last week’s scheduled kickoff was postponed due to dangerously unhealthy air quality, a warm, clear evening greeted the crowd of about 200 people who turned out in Franklin’s Bandstand Park Wednesday night for the first round of the annual Taste of Talent competition.