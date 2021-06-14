Company shouts it out for Franklin bus drivers

Company shouts it out for Franklin bus drivers

Franklin area students are driven to and from school by a small but dedicated group of bus drivers who served through a tough year.

Danielle Fyock, general manager of Transerve Bus Services, said the company has followed a similar trajectory as many businesses over the past year that were forced to adapt to the pandemic and now have trouble filling positions.

Archers aim for fun
Archers aim for fun

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

Leaders offer united front as summit ends
Leaders offer united front as summit ends

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…

Wolf inks bill extending virus waivers

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation to extend hundreds of waivers of regulations that his administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of his pandemic disaster emergency declaration that lawmakers voted to end.

'They love coming here'
'They love coming here'

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young, professional and novice, have gathered at Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship.

Return to Oil Field
Return to Oil Field

  • From staff reports

Outdoor commencement ceremonies for the Oil City High School Class of 2021 were held Friday evening under sunny skies at the football stadium.

Pa. election revamp unveiled

HARRISBURG (AP) - An ambitious Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law was unveiled Thursday, a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.

National archery event is back at Two Mile

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The second leg of a national archery championship, which has drawn hundreds of archers and spectators in previous years, is returning this weekend to Two Mile Run County Park.

425 days on the creek
425 days on the creek

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.

Polk Center concerns aired out

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Families of Polk State Center residents and members of the center's Board of Trustees met Tuesday, on the issue of safe and appropriate care for residents as the clock continues to tick on an August 2022 closure of the facility.

Clarion County's vaccine clinic to close

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius announced Tuesday that the Clarion County inoculation clinic at the former Peeble's store will close June 23.

Fun at Viking Games
Fun at Viking Games

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As a fun way to end the school year, students from St. Stephen Elementary and Venango Catholic High School in Oil City competed in the inaugural Viking Games at VC on Monday morning.

Grads get diplomas
Grads get diplomas

  • From staff reports

Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday afternoon for graduates at Franklin and Venango Catholic high schools.

Housing market's doors open

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

There's been a lot of activity in Venango County's housing market as of late, and a couple of local Realtors have both different and similar takes on what the future might hold.

PennDOT, lawmakers debate bridge toll proposal
PennDOT, lawmakers debate bridge toll proposal

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.

Changes to state election law sought

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is proposing two adjustments to the state election law overhauled by Act 77 in 2019, which allowed for mail-in ballots in state elections, among other changes.

An OC treasure
An OC treasure

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.

Horsethief Days chairman: Event will take place

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION - Ron Best, chairman of the Knox Horsethief Committee, made a recent pledge in regard to this year's annual festival:"It's gonna happen - one way or another, it's gonna happen."

What a 'Final Ride'
What a 'Final Ride'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Franklin High School seniors enjoyed a full day of events Tuesday designed to send off the students with a memorable "Final Ride."